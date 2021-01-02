Every mind matters

02 January 2021 18:40 IST

How you can ensure your mental well-being, in this seemingly unending pandemic

We sometimes think mental health is a luxury and not as important as our physical health because it is less visible. However, experts have shown that both are equally important and require active care. The anxiety created by COVID-19 has taken a toll on mental health and parents, teachers and students have been affected by the disruption and unpredictability of our times.

Combined stresses

For parents, financial instability has been paired with the stress of work from home and caring for the family. Teachers faced the compounded effect of balancing responsibilities at home with navigating an unfamiliar online school environment and needing to look after the welfare and learning of students. The students’ world had been turned upside down with uncertainty in opening educational institutions and a completely changed environment of learning.

Advertising

Advertising

Poor mental health is, thus, an expected outcome; the effects of which may manifest in multiple different ways. One may be distracted, feeling uneasy and worried, having mood swings, or low energy.

So it is imperative to stop, look inward and make time to care for our mental health. Some small steps one can take:

Take time out for yourself. Even 10 minutes a day will do. Use this time to do something you enjoy or value: cook, draw or meditate. Focus on going inwards and getting in touch with yourself and your feelings.

Try to create some boundaries between the different aspects of your life. For instance, have separate spaces for your daily activities. These may be right next to each other, but keeping them separate will help you create healthy separations.

Set routines and dedicate times for different tasks. Also, set morning and night routines. For instance, start every day with exercises and end with 10 minutes of reading.

Take breaks and rest. Our work and home lives are less balanced, since we now do everything in the same spaces. Setting aside time to rest and take breaks will energise you.

Exercise. Workout for at least three days a week, if not six. This is a great way to release endorphins and channel your excess energy in a productive way.

While COVID-19 has unsettled us, you can help yourself greatly by reducing the chaos in your life and finding a sense of peace.

The writer is Managing Director, The Green Acres Academy.