22 August 2020 16:22 IST

Borderless MBA

SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain) recently announced several new flexible learning options for its ‘Borderless Global MBA. Option 1: Start the programme online (term 1) and continue on campus in Sydney and Singapore/Mumbai (terms 2 and 3). Option 2: Study in Dubai (term 1), Sydney (term 2) and Mumbai (term 3). For more information visit: www.spjain.org.

Herbal mask

In a bid to develop a face mask that uses natural substances for air purification and prevents COVID-19, a team of students and professors from Lovely Professional University have come up with an antibacterial herbal mask that uses Vetiver (Khus grass).

First hand feedback

Yocket, India’s online network for international education, launched #Callamentor, a campaign to connect students who want to study abroad with those in universities across the the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and Ireland. The aim is to help them find the best university, and ease the process of applying to universities abroad.

Developing humanitarian logistics

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and Switzerland-based HELP Logistics have signed a MoU to engage in a collaborative partnership and provide consulting services and logistics training for the humanitarian community.

Making students future ready

Masai School, raised a Pre-series A funding round of $2.5 million led by Unitus Ventures, joined by India Quotient and AngelList India and intends to use the funding to step up efforts in imparting quality education to students and make them future-ready. It currently trains tech aspirants in Full Stack Web and Android Development, and also helps them get placed through its partner network.

Cutting-edge laboratory

IT solutions provider Mphasis and Ashoka University plan to set up a laboratory for machine learning and computational thinking, through a grant of ₹10 crore. This will be the setting for cutting-edge research and focus on bringing thoroughly researched, pedagogy-based learning modules to Indian students.

Virtual graduation

Hundreds of students from the University of Sheffield celebrated their academic achievements and volunteering efforts with a virtual graduation ceremony recently, due to the current pandemic.

PG course in cyber security

Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills and training, announced its post-graduate programme in Cyber Security—with modules from MIT Schwarzman College of Computing (MIT SCoC) and EC-Council (ECC). For more information visit: https://bit.ly/3iTLwyv

Applied Data Science Bootcamp

Great Learning has launched the ‘Applied Data Science Bootcamp’, an online programme in collaboration with faculty members from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Institute of Data, Systems, and Society (MIT IDSS) for learners globally. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3iXXIhU