Environment reporter Gargi Rawat on charting a career in environmental journalism

The fifth in the monthly series by WWF-India that highlights niche and unconventional green careers through the stories of well-known personalities from the field of environment and conservation

My story is one of passion and perseverance, shaped by my early exposure to Nature and India’s wildlife. My father was in the Indian Forest Service, which gave me the chance to explore various protected areas across India while growing up. This early fascination with the environment significantly influenced my career choices and professional journey.

I spent my formative years in boarding school at the Welham Girls’ High School in Dehra Dun, which also nurtured my interest in wildlife and Nature. I later pursued my higher education at St. Stephen’s College, where I completed my Economics Honours degree. While many of my peers were preparing for MBA programmes and gearing up for corporate careers, I found myself increasingly drawn to the media and grew interested in making documentaries. Though I applied to university for further studies, my path took a different turn when I joined the news channel, NDTV.

My journey into the world of media coincided with my enrollment in the Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Law and Policy offered by WWF-India. The hands-on experience I gained at NDTV, combined with my academic pursuits, laid a solid foundation for my career in environmental journalism.

Seizing opportunities

For over two decades, I have been lucky to have been deeply involved in various campaigns and wildlife shows. One of my earliest opportunities came through the wildlife show Born Wild, anchored by my colleague, Swati Thiyagarajan. I worked on the Hindi version of the show, Safari India, which allowed me to travel extensively and explore numerous wildlife parks. I’ve had the opportunity to spearhead and be part of several groundbreaking environmental campaigns such as Greenathon, a 24-hour telethon focused on environmental issues, which brought together celebrities, corporations, activists, and the public. This was followed by campaigns such as Save our Tigers, Saving India’s Coast, Green Awards, and the impact of tourism in hill stations.

My career at NDTV has spanned significant changes in the media landscape, from the growth of news television to the rise of social media. I recall the early days of social media integration in our campaigns, particularly the introduction of platforms like Twitter, which revolutionised audience engagement and interaction.

Now, I am more studio-bound, and a typical day for me involves participating in a news conference call to discuss the top stories of the day and looking at our bulletin rundown. I anchor several bulletins in the day and later the 8 PM news, which is more of a news magazine format. In addition to my work at NDTV, I have authored a book, Tiger Season, based on my experiences as a wildlife reporter.

For those aspiring to enter the field of environmental journalism, first, thank you. We need more people in this space. I emphasise the importance of curiosity, critical thinking, and empathy. Learn continuously and stay informed about environmental issues. The media plays a crucial role in creating awareness and driving positive change, especially in today’s context where environmental challenges are more pressing than ever, and forests are increasingly endangered in our pursuit of short-sighted ‘development’ goals.