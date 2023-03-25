Entrance exam options other than the CAT for Management courses

March 25, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Most students who want to do an MBA opt to take the Common Admission Test (CAT). However, this is only one route. There are other entrance exams that can lead one to a successful Management career. So, if one doesn’t fare too well in the CAT, there are other options. Many B-Schools accept scores from entrance exams other than the CAT. For example, XAT scores are accepted by colleges such as IMT, XIM, GLIM, FORE, LBS and others.

Various options

Let’s look at the other exams. XLRI Jamshedpur is a top B-School in India and one has to take the XAT to get into this college. It has two campuses: one in Jamshedpur and one in Delhi-NCR. The NMAT allows admissions into the NMIMS campuses and SNAP opens up options under Symbiosis such as SIMB, SCMHRD, SIIB, SIOM and others. Then there’s the TISS entrance exam which offers a way into one of the best B-Schools in India for Human Resource Management. The Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA), hosts its entrance exam for those who wish to make a career in Branding, Advertising and Marketing.

Beyond these are exams such as CMAT, MAT and CET. Scores from CMAT are accepted by institutes such as GLIM, GIM, Wellingkar, KJ Somaiya, BIMTECH, IFMR, LIBA, and others. Many of these exams are held in January or February. The Maharashtra CET is held in March-April.

Sections

All these exams test aspirants mostly in the three major sections: Quants, Reasoning and English, with an additional area in some cases. So, the preparation remains almost the same as the CAT, with some variation in the level of the exam. Take some mock tests and work on weak areas before attempting any of them.

Remember, there are many ways to a management degree and the CAT is just one of them.

The writer is Sr. Regional Head, T.I.M.E.