Enhancing practical learning in hospitality education

October 14, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

The field of hospitality education in India has experienced significant growth, with numerous institutions offering Bachelor’s degrees in Hotel Management programmes. However, there is a pressing need to shift the focus from theory-heavy curricula to skill-oriented courses that prepare students for the demands of the industry. Various strategies can be implemented to enhance practical learning and industry relevance in hospitality education.

Practical experience: To bridge the gap between classroom knowledge and real-world practices, it is essential to incorporate practical experiences into the curriculum. Educational trips to industry-related facilities — such as ceramic and cutlery units, linen manufacturing units, and vineyards — can provide students with valuable hands-on learning opportunities. These visits enable students to engage with industry processes and gain first-hand experience.

Internships: Hotel internships play a crucial role in a hospitality student’s development. Institutions should aim to provide students with two internship opportunities during their three-year programme, with each lasting a minimum of six months. The first should expose students to all operational departments of a hotel, while the second in the final year should align with their chosen specialisation. Establishing minimum stipend standards based on star-category ratings and defining norms for training hours and exposure can ensure a valuable and professional experience.

Projects and research: Encouraging group projects that focus on practical aspects like hydroponics, aquaponics, herbal gardens, tisane studio, millet studio and other real-world practices can connect students with industry-relevant skills. Further, allocating marks to research projects stimulates student engagement and develops teamwork and leadership abilities. Assigning interesting and relevant research topics, such as comparing sustainability efforts across different hotel chains or analysing ground-level waste management practices can foster a culture of curiosity and exploration.

Advanced analytics: To optimise the learning experience, complex projects with high analytical aspects such as Market Feasibility and Financial Viability assessments should be shifted to the Master’s level. Allowing students to build a strong foundation through practical learning and industry exposure in their Bachelor’s programme before engaging in advanced analytical projects in their Master’s programme can enhance their overall educational journey.

Creative knowledge dissemination: Hospitality educators should explore creative teaching methods to make knowledge dissemination more engaging. Incorporating play-way methods, such as Dumb Charades or Pictionary, can simplify complex concepts and make learning sessions enjoyable. Additionally, practical demonstrations like outdoor bedmaking with towel art or exploring sustainable materials for flower arrangement can captivate students’ interest and showcase their skills to others.

Visual tools: Employing competitive pictorial quizzes and simulations that rely on visual aids can effectively convey information. Using pictures or simulations to teach topics like types of rooms and room amenities can improve comprehension and retention. Glossaries of terms and definitions can be reinforced through interactive games, ensuring a more immersive and enjoyable learning experience.

These strategies aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ultimately fostering a new generation of competent and well-prepared hospitality professionals.

The writer is a hospitality educator, consultant, and co-author of Hotel Housekeeping: Operations and Management’