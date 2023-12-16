Enhance your prospects

I am doing a B.Sc. Psychology degree. Can I pursue a Master’s abroad? What are my career options? Harsha

Dear Harsha,

Look up universities and programmes that align with your career goals and interests. Admission requirements, application deadlines, and prerequisites may vary depending on the institution and country. Some countries have specific licensing and certification requirements for certain psychology careers. So check all this if you plan to work in a particular location. Some lucrative options are Clinical Psychologist (assess, diagnose, and treat mental health disorders); Counselling Psychologist (providing therapy and support to individuals dealing with personal, emotional, or mental health issues); School Psychologist (helping students with academic and emotional challenges); special educator or remedial teacher (working with children with special needs); Industrial-Organisational Psychologist (applying psychological principles to workplace settings); Forensic Psychologist (working in the criminal justice system); Sports Psychologist (working with athletes and sports teams to enhance performance, manage stress, and improve mental well-being). Other options include a Human Resources Specialist to excel in areas like recruitment, employee development, and organisational culture assessment; a Community and Social Services officer to work in community organisations, non-profits, or government agencies to support underserved populations. You could also become a Life Coach, offering guidance and support to individuals seeking personal or professional development, or an Educational Consultant and help students make informed decisions about their education and careers. Or you could pursue a Ph.D. and enter academia or research or teach, conduct research, and publish findings.

I have completed my M.Sc. in Resource Management (Home Science). What are my options? Anu

Dear Anu,

When considering your career, think about your interests and the specific aspects of resource management and home science that appeal to you. As a Family Resource Management Specialist, you could work in roles that involve financial planning, budgeting, and resource allocation for families and individuals. As a Nutrition Consultant or a Sustainable Living Expert, you can promote sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyles and educate individuals on sustainable practices related to energy conservation, waste reduction, and responsible consumption. You can also be a Consumer Behaviour Analyst, a Financial Planner, a Home Economics Teacher, or a Public Health Educator and educate communities on health and wellness, focusing on nutrition, hygiene, and healthy lifestyles. As a Gerontologist, you can specialise in the study of aging and elderly care and work in senior living facilities, healthcare organisations, or as an advocate for senior citizens.

I am in the third year of my Bachelor’s in Microbiology. What are the various entrepreneurship opportunities in Biosciences and Microbiology? Are there any courses related to this? Subbulexmi

Dear Subbulexmi,

Options include a biotech start-up that focuses on developing innovative solutions such as new drugs, medical devices, or diagnostics; microbiome-based products that explore products like probiotics, prebiotics, and microbiome testing services.; biological waste management that develop eco-friendly solutions for waste management using bioremediation; agricultural biotechnology that enhances crop yield, improves soil health, and addresses agricultural challenges; food and beverage microbiology offers microbiological testing and consulting services to food producers and environmental biotechnology helps developing solutions for pollution control, wastewater treatment. Contract Research Organisation (CRO) provides research and development services to pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic institutions. Online courses are offered by universities or MOOC platforms like Coursera, edX, or LinkedIn Learning. Start-up incubators and accelerators often provide mentorship, resources, and funding opportunities. Bioscience and Biotechnology associations offer resources, networking events, and business development support. Follow blogs and publications to stay updated, participate in online forums and communities where entrepreneurs and professionals share advice, experiences, and opportunities. Look for start-up competitions specific to biotech and life sciences, as participation can provide exposure and funding.

My daughter is doing B.Sc. Microbiology and wants to pursue M.Sc. in Virology and then a Ph.D. in immunology. Which are the good institutions in India? Are job prospects better in India or abroad? Biswas

Dear Biswas,

For her M.Sc. entrance exams, she must review topics in Microbiology, Biology, Chemistry, and related subjects. Additionally, she needs to check specific entrance exam requirements at the institution she plans to apply to, as they may vary and change from year to year. Some notable institutions in India are the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS); National Institute of Virology (NIV); Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH); Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR); Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Job prospects are great both in India and abroad but the availability of opportunities and salary levels vary. Opportunities are available in research, diagnostics, vaccine development, and academia across government research organisations, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions. Many foreign countries abroad have a well-established research and healthcare sector with a constant need for virologists and immunologists with competitive salaries in research institutions, universities, and pharmaceutical companies. Encourage her to gain research experience, publish papers, and network with experts to enhance her career prospects.