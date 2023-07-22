Enhance your learning by writing

July 22, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

Reading, comprehending and retaining information is not easy even for the most dedicated and talented students. For some, it can be an unfathomable challenge. Many associate school with attempting to separate important information from less important stuff, trying to understand tables and diagrams sandwiched between text, keeping track of new words, and doing their best to avoid boredom and waning attention spans.

Some students prefer to make condensed notes because they learn while ‘making’ them. Numerous studies have shown that those who learn content through writing retain it longer, develop their critical thinking abilities, and become more nuanced readers and writers. The more writing done, the more the student engages with the material.

A study by Professor Audrey van der Meer at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, who examined the brain activity of adults and children alike, states that the brain seems to be more active when writing by hand than when typing on a keyboard. Writing creates more activity in the sensorimotor parts of the brain by seeing the words written and even through hearing the sound of the pen on paper. This creates contact between different parts of the brain and opens it up for learning, making it easier for people to gather and retain information.

The art of notetaking and analysis: From an early age, peoples’ brains are inevitably trained to learn through writing and drawing, making it easier for the brain to retain information at a later stage in life. Writing helps thought flow and structure as well as improves grammar and vocabulary. With the steady rise of digitisation, it’s important to keep our brains active through notetaking, rewriting information in our own words, using colours to identify key points and translating charts and diagrams into words or creating explanations for them.

Creating mind-maps for summarisation: Retention of information has become a challenge today and students struggle to learn and retain what they have learnt. This can be overcome with the ‘Mind Mapping’ method. This helps activate the brain’s photographic memory, which allows for greater recall during pressure situations like examinations. Summarising an extensive chapter into a mind map can help when revising during exams.

Enhancing focus through physical stimulus: Information from a lecture where the teaches touches upon various topics comes from listening. However, many find it difficult to maintain focus during long lectures. Writing is a key medium through which students can concentrate better. Making notes to refer to later or even making graphs, diagrams, or charts to make the matter more comprehensive offers better recall value and can even help them understand the material better than through auditory learning.

Trigger cognitive development and critical thinking: The relationship between writing and cognitive development has been established. Writing directly impacts and positively influences various cognitive skills such as self-regulation, hand-eye coordination and working memory activation. Further, retaining and processing information through writing allows further development of critical and analytical thinking.

The writer is Senior User Research Manager at BIC Cello

