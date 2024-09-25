English still the USP of India, its promotion should be prioritised

English plays a crucial role in modern India, serving as a bridge between diverse linguistic and cultural communities. Its promotion should be prioritized, not as a replacement for Indian languages, but as a vital tool for national and international communication.

English is the primary language of international business, science, technology, and diplomacy. It facilitates global connectivity, across diverse nations and continents.

English helps in communication among India’s diverse linguistic groups. Proficiency in English enhances job prospects and access to global markets. There is an economic argument to learning English and becoming fluent in its writing and speaking. According to the British Council, 90% of international business is conducted in English.

Given that half of India’s population is below 25 years of age and making them competitive and skilled is the only way to boost their employment prospects, English should be taught widely. Only this can increase the employability of India’s youth.

India’s English language training market is projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2025, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, which is a trust created by the Union Ministry of Commerce.

English is the dominant language of academic and scientific discourse. The National Education Policy 2020 strongly advocates the use of English. It recognises that English is the language of professional education as well as maths and science and advocates that students should learn to think in English as well.

The policy document notes: “All efforts will be made in preparing high-quality bilingual textbooks and teaching-learning materials for science and mathematics, so that students are enabled to think and speak about the two subjects both in their home language/mother tongue and in English.”

The policy document further talks about bringing high-quality texts in English to Indian languages. It recognizes that English is language of law. “State institutions offering law education must consider offering bilingual education for future lawyers and judges - in English and in the language of the State in which the institution is situated,” it says.

Complementary, not competitive

Promoting English does not imply undermining Indian languages. Instead, English can coexist with and enrich Indian languages. English is complimentary, not competitive to them. We must encourage Indians to learn their mother tongue, English, and other languages. We need to strengthen Indian languages through education and cultural programs in the interest of cultural preservation.

The following broad strategies can be used to promote English. English language instruction can be enhanced in schools. Language training can be provided through vocational and certificate programmes. Online platforms can be created by the government to teach English. Finally, scholarships and rewards will drive students to take up English and become proficient in it.

Promoting English will bring several benefits for India. The global competitiveness of India will be enhanced. There will be more economic opportunities. National integration would be served. And, overall, education and research standards will improve.

Prioritising English promotion in India will foster national and international communication, economic growth, and cultural exchange. By embracing English as a vital tool, India can strengthen its position on the global stage while preserving and promoting its rich linguistic diversity.

(The author is former Additional Development Commissioner and Director, State Institute of Rural Development, Kerala)

