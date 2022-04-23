English is our language

Why we need to promote English, as we do all other Indian languages

Dear Mr. Home Minister,

Greetings from a non-Hindi speaker, living in Chennai. I write this open letter to you in English, as this language has been a link language in India for decades. But for English, millions of people will not be able to connect with each other in this multilingual nation. English is not an alien language for us; it is the first language for many Indians and the second for millions across the country. As the language has been taught in India for around two centuries and as India is becoming the largest English-speaking nation in the world, we can call it our own language. If necessary, we call spell it “Inglish” to refer to the Indian variety of English.

Recently, during the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, you, as Chairman, said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and “now the time has come to make the official language Hindi an important part of the unity of the country”. Why should there be an alternative to the English language?

Proficiency in English is considered an essential skill in the 21st century. It is a highly valued commodity in the international job market. Though English is taught as a second language in India, it is the predominant language in higher education institutions and in workplaces. In our multilingual country, it is considered the language of social status. It is the language of the corporate world; of science and technology of the Internet and the World Wide Web (www). More importantly, it is the language of empowerment. It is a fact that there is a wide range of job opportunities available to those who have an excellent command of the language and it is also true that such people can climb the ladder of success in their careers. It is an undeniable fact that Indians have an edge in the international job market because of their proficiency in the language.

Our job market favours English. Students who wish to enter the workforce after completing their studies are expected to communicate effectively in English. Unfortunately, because of their lack of proficiency in English, many academically brilliant students are not able to get some of the well-paid jobs in India. English is an important part of many competitive and government exams. Those who prepare for the civil services, banking, and many other central and state government jobs are also expected to have a good command of the language.

English is the language of empowerment. It helps people have access to social and economic power. It opens the door to a better future for those who were made voiceless and powerless for decades and enables them to compete with others. English has been the language of the elite and the privileged in India for almost two hundred years. The “economic elite” in India have used the language to reach their career goals and achieve success. Many aspirational Indians know that English is the key to their successful career but millions of people living in semi-urban and rural India do not have access to the language and, therefore, are at a disadvantage in many aspects. The government should help the underprivileged become aware of their right to learn English and create opportunities for them to become proficient in the language.

In the interest of the nation, let us accept the fact that it is our own language and try to promote it as we promote all other Indian languages. Being committed to social justice means empowering the socially disadvantaged and the underprivileged with the skills that are needed to compete with others. The need of the hour is to empower the underprivileged with English language skills.

Yours sincerely

Albert P’ Rayan

The writer is an English Language Teaching (ELT) resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk