English education in India: Bridging inequality and unleashing opportunities

Imagine a child attending a public school in Rajasthan or rural Thanjavur, naturally speaking Rajasthani or Tamil due to their upbringing. Now, picture these children also fluent in English, just like their private school counterparts in the same regions. If this vision resonates with you, then you align with a solution for a united and equitable India. If, however, you find this vision unrealistic, then you are part of a longstanding problem — a problem that has perpetuated 75 years of educational inaction, leading to profound disparities in educational outcomes. This inaction has not only crippled language education but has systematically blocked upward mobility and access to better opportunities for those unable to afford private schooling.

Over the past three centuries, the English language has amassed a vast repository of scientific, technological, and cultural knowledge from diverse languages and cultures worldwide, including India’s own rich linguistic heritage. In fields such as science, engineering, medicine, business, finance, social sciences, and information technology, English has become the primary global medium for communication. It integrates advancements in research and new ideas from around the world, elevating human society to new heights.

Astonishingly, 80% of the world’s academic publications are in English, making it the leading language for the global dissemination of knowledge. Equipping our people with English language skills to access this wealth of knowledge and opportunities could drive a transformative phase in our nation’s development.

In India, where every influential individual ensures their children receive education in both English and their mother tongue, English is not merely a luxury — it is a necessity. It often determines whether one secures a high-paying job, a leadership position in major corporations, or prestigious roles in government, healthcare, and the judiciary. How is it, then, that for some, English remains a necessity, while for others, it is a luxury? Why should a person’s financial status dictate their access to an official language of the nation?

Despite Constitutional guarantees

Constitutionally, it is settled that Hindi will not be imposed on the non-Hindi-speaking majority — that is, over 60% of our states. This leaves English as the compromise language for official national purposes, agreed upon by all. Yet, proficient English is available to less than 10% of Indians, primarily those who can afford private schooling. This is not merely an oversight; it is a monumental failure that undermines the very fabric of our nation’s unity and progress.

Globally, it is unprecedented for citizens of a country not to know any of the official languages since gaining independence — a situation in India largely due to political factors. Indian political leaders have often regarded English merely as a relic of colonial rule. This perspective has delayed the nation’s progress, as government schools have not implemented long-term plans to enhance students’ English skills. Policies are being crafted to minimize the role of English in India, despite its constitutional protection. This aversion has kept large sections of the population — especially the underprivileged — excluded from the benefits that proficiency in English offers.

Without equitable opportunities, the country cannot unify the collective energies of its people, nor can it succeed in undertaking major development projects. Our country will not overcome poverty and scarcity without ambitious initiatives that include language education. The educational benefits of mastering both the mother tongue and English are substantial. Many state governments have recognised this and have introduced English- medium schools that teach both the mother tongue and English. However, these initiatives often face challenges due to a lack of proficient English-speaking teachers, unlike in private schools. It’s akin to building a ship without ensuring it’s seaworthy — the effort is commendable, but without the necessary resources, the journey cannot begin.

The proliferation of government schools branded as English medium across the nation is a testament to the overwhelming demand. But what good is an English-medium school if the teachers themselves are not proficient in the language? Was this a deliberate attempt to placate the growing demands of the people without committing the necessary resources?

Consider the practical implications in healthcare. Medical prescriptions, diagnosis reports, and files are typically in English to ensure that a patient can receive treatment anywhere in the country or even the world, not confined to a particular region. As English is an official language, why should understanding these vital documents be a luxury afforded only to the rich or those educated in English-medium schools? The state should not decide on behalf of the patient whether they can or cannot access their medical information. It is accountable to ensure that any patient is able to read and understand their medical documents, leaving it to the individual’s discretion whether to do so.

Furthermore, all opportunities generated by artificial intelligence (AI) predominantly favour those who know English. This is largely because English is the main language of communication and collaboration in AI and technology fields. Most research papers, technical documents, and programming languages are in English. Studies reveal that approximately 95% of AI research is in English. If our people do not achieve proper mastery of the English language, they will be left far behind in the economic growth driven by AI. Considering this, it is crucial to equip our people with English language skills.

Today, India has more individuals with English language skills than China, which places India ahead in the service sector. India’s IT services exports were valued at nearly $178 billion by 2022, making a substantial contribution to the country’s GDP and employment figures. However, China is implementing numerous long-term programmes to provide English language skills to its citizens. If these initiatives succeed, China is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the service sector. In China, English is taught in a more structured way, while in India, people’s acquisition of English remains inconsistent.

There are significant disparities in English education across India, evident between urban and rural residents, private and public-school learners, and various socio-economic groups. Failure to equip our people with English skills could diminish the service sector’s contribution to our GDP, risking a regression from our current economic standing.

English ensures benefits of globalization

There is an additional reason why it is the moral duty of our political leaders to reconsider their stance on the English language. In 1991, Indian leaders introduced the globalization economic policy, asserting that this would bring tremendous opportunities. When critics expressed concerns that globalization might adversely affect the poor, our leaders assured that foreign investment, international trade, and global company factories would arrive in India, creating jobs and introducing technology to elevate the standard of living for all Indians.

However, English proficiency was essential for individuals to fully benefit from globalisation, enabling people to engage with global markets, understand international standards, and work in fields like information technology, finance, and commerce. Yet, leaders who promoted globalisation failed to ensure that English was accessible to all Indians, keeping large sections of the population — especially the underprivileged—excluded from its benefits. Consequently, much of the advantages of globalisation have accrued to those already skilled in English, particularly the affluent and urban middle classes. Studies have shown that income inequality in India has widened since globalization.

To genuinely fulfil the promises of globalisation, our government must ensure that every Indian has the opportunity to use the English language, enabling everyone to benefit from the opportunities it brings. The commitments made by leaders during economic reforms can be realized today.

The youth in our country today face a profound challenge of stagnation, often feeling that there is a dearth of innovation and fresh challenges in the world. Despite the vast information available at their fingertips through mobile phones and the internet, many young people are unable to fully seize the opportunities before them. A key reason for this is their lack of language skills, particularly in English, which limits their access to a global pool of knowledge and ideas, ultimately curbing their ambitions and enthusiasm. Without English proficiency, many young people feel disconnected from the vast world of advancements, innovations, and challenges that could spark their aspirations. This sense of isolation can lead to apathy and, in some cases, unproductive or harmful behaviours, as they seek outlets for their unfulfilled potential.

We must question why, despite the clear advantages and the constitutional status of English as an official language, there is no policy mandating both English and the mother tongue as compulsory languages in Indian schools. The ongoing political dynamics at both the national and state levels have hindered such progress, often masquerading as pragmatic solutions while ignoring the people’s demands since Independence: a language for cultural identity (mother tongue) and a language for upward mobility (English).

(Ra. Shhiva is an advocate in the Madras High Court and the founder of Citizens for Law and Democracy (CLAD), a research-focused non-profit to strengthen science education for children. Sabur M. Ali is the Co-founder of CLAD, a PhD from Delhi University)

