Engineer the future

My daughter has completed class 12 (Pure Science) and is interested in pursuing B.A Journalism and Mass Communication. What are her higher studies options? Manju

Dear Manju,

She can pursue three-year Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication course across any recognised university. That can be followed up with a Masters, PG diploma, or specialisation in the discipline of her choice. Courses are available in Delhi University; Fergusson College, Pune; St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai; Christ University, Bengaluru among others.

I am in the final year of B.E. Mechanical Engineering and am interested in Merchant Navy. But, I think the GME course is not stable. How do I progress? Abinesh

Dear Abinesh,

I am not sure what you feel is unstable about the GME. It is a basic mandate that provides the licence to enter the Merchant Navy and will help you become a marine engineer after your Mechanical Engineering. GME Graduates can work as junior engineers and complete their six-month training in a vessel. Speak to at least two engineers in the field and discuss the job before you decide.

My daughter is in class 10 (CBSE). She wants to study Astronomy. How should she proceed? Govindarajan

She needs to opt for Pure Sciences (with Math) in class 11, after which she can choose B.Sc in Astronomy/ Geophysics/ Physics or B.Tech/B.E in Aeronautical Science.

I am in the third year of B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering, but I want to be an entrepreneur and launch a start-up. How can I start after graduation? Uday

Dear Uday,

Mechanical engineers design and are aware of power-producing machines, the manufacturing processes, different industries, and so on. This helps them build a strong base and a foundation in their own set-ups. However, it is important that you identify what you want to do. Chalk out a detailed and sound business plan, figure out the how, what, when, where, and who will join you, costs and finances. It also helps to have mentors with whom you share a rapport and who can guide you.

