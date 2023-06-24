June 24, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

On April 28, citizen scientists from all walks of life across the globe took part in the City Nature Challenge, where they observed biodiversity around their home, workplaces, parks and gardens and other open spaces. They observed everything from ants to elephants! Yes, some locations may have had elephants in the backyard and most would definitely have had ants. Intrigued passers-by joined in to contribute to understanding the creatures we share our world with. Even the diminutive bee received recognition on World Bee Day (May 20).

On May 22, International Day for Biological Diversity was celebrated with great fervour like every other environmentally significant day. Biodiversity encompasses an area’s life forms, from agriculture and livestock diversity to the tinniest microorganism, all woven together in the intricate web of life. Biodiversity provides us with many goods like food, fuel, fibre, shelter and building materials, and medicines. It also provides us with services like air and water purification, waste decomposition, climate stabilisation, soil fertility, pollination, and pollution control. The list is endless and all of these come to us free of costs! Can any of us can even today fathom the value of these goods and services?

Use at homes

Traditional use of biodiversity in our daily lives is not unknown. Many households possess a wealth of traditional knowledge, passed down through generations. Today, this knowledge is a multi-million rupees business. There have been issues of bio-piracy vis-à-vis traditional knowledge systems. Thankfully, the Biodiversity Act 2002 provides a legal tool to the communities who possess the resources as well as the associated traditional knowledge to get rightful recognition.

We are lucky to be surrounded by a young lot of naturalists. For them, a carpenter ant holds as much fascination as an elephant in the forest, while an Elephant Emperor dragonfly is like encountering a tiger on their first safari. I have met a nine-year-old author of a book on birds and read of a young school girl from a village, who, bothered with the plastic bags left behind after a plantation programme, innovated plant potters from coconut shell. A 15-year-old boy has the highest number of biodiversity observations on the iNaturalist app. These passionate students give hope for our planet’s future.

Stories to be told

Educational institutions should promote these passions and encourage interactions with Nature. Examples from Nature can be used as a great tool to make the mundane exciting, interesting and awe inspiring! Bio-diversity can never be boring! It holds captivating stories, waiting to be told. Here is a list of books and films that will draw you in to the magical world of Nature’s mysteries. Check them out:

The Life on Earth: The book and documentary series with narration by the legendary Sir David Attenborough.

A Life on Our Planet: David Attenborough’s new seriesFall of a Sparrow: Start on a bird trail with Dr. Salim Ali, India’s best-known ornithologist

Field Days: A Naturalists Journey through South and Southeast Asia: Dr A J T Johnsingh tells stories of his travels through various protected area and about the forest, wildlife and people and coexistence.

Naturalist Ruddy: Set off on an adventurous journey into the forests of Central India along with acclaimed wildlife cartoonist, Rohan Chakraborty, who introduces you to Nature’s fascinating mysteries in a non-preachy manner

Every Creature Has a Story: Janaki Lenin draws attention to the wonders of the natural world

Another option is to read blog posts like wildwanderer.com by naturalist Karthikeyan S. and get introduced to enthralling creatures like fireflies and dung beetles or bird’s nest fungi!

The writer is the State Director - Hyderabad Office, WWF-India.

