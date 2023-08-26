Empower, explore, excel

I am a first-year student of B.Sc. Environmental Sciences. But I am not sure if this is what I would like to do. What is the scope? What can I do for my Master’s? Lakshmi

Dear Lakshmi,

B.Sc. in Environmental Sciences offers a wide range of opportunities for those interested in environmental conservation, sustainability, and research. It is common to have doubts during your early academic journey but it is important to explore different areas and find your passion. This course has great scope. You could become a consultant and work with organisations, government bodies, or private companies to assess and mitigate environmental impacts. Or a researcher and delve into areas like climate change, biodiversity conservation, pollution monitoring, and sustainable resource management across universities, research institutes, government agencies, and/or non-profit organisations. An environmental policy analyst works to assess the environmental impact of policies, develop recommendations, and contribute to sustainable policy development. A conservation scientist focuses on protecting and managing natural resources, ecosystems, and wildlife. You could also take up environmental education and outreach programmes and develop educational programmes, conduct workshops, and work with communities to promote sustainable practices. Finally, an environmental impact assessment specialist assesses potential environmental impacts, proposes mitigation measures, and ensures compliance with environmental regulations. For your Master’s degree, you can consider specialisations such as Environmental Management, Conservation Biology, Climate Change and Sustainability, Environmental Policy and Governance, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Health, Natural Resource Management.

I have done B. Sc Maths and am doing B. Ed. I would like to do a course in Data Science to bolster my technical skills. But I am confused about whether it will be of any help. Mohamed

Dear Mohamed,

Data Science involves extracting insights from data, applying statistical analysis and machine learning techniques, and making data-driven decisions. Given your background in Maths, with Data Science, you will learn skills related to data manipulation, data visualisation, machine learning algorithms, and programming languages like Python or R. These will enhance your technical capabilities and make you a more competitive candidate for Data Science roles. Additionally, Data Science attracts job opportunities across various industries like finance, healthcare, marketing, and technology. To ensure that the course aligns with your goals, research the curriculum, the reputation of the institution, the faculty, and whether the course covers the topics and tools that are relevant to your interests and career aspirations. Also try and seek advice from professionals already in the field and gain insights into the skills in demand.

I am a first-year student of B.Tech Cyber Security. What are my higher studies options? What else should I do to prepare for campus interviews and be job ready? Roopeswari Devi

Dear Devi,

You have several options in India and abroad. Consider a Master’s degree or a specialisation in Cyber Security. Check out universities of repute in India and abroad that offer programmes in Information Security, or related fields. In India there are Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), and National Institute of Technology (NITs). Internationally, the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, and Germany have well-known universities offering these courses. You could also explore integrated Master’s programmes. Work on securing relevant certifications to enhance your skills in specific areas of cybersecurity like Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and CompTIA Security+. Choose the ones that align with your career goals and interests.

For campus interviews and job readiness, first build a strong educational foundation with a solid understanding of core concepts and develop technical skills in areas such as network security, cryptography, secure coding, and ethical hacking. Seek opportunities to gain practical experience and apply your skills, and knowledge. Look for internships, part-time jobs, or volunteer positions in organisations or projects as this hands-on experience will not only strengthen your resume but also provide you with valuable real-world skills.

Network by joining online forums, social media groups, and professional platforms to expand your connections. Engage in discussions, ask questions, and seek mentorship from experienced professionals. Attend industry conferences, seminars, and workshops to make connections. Finally, develop your soft skills such as communication, problem-solving, teamwork, presentation abilities, and critical thinking to stand out.

I am a Class 11 PCMCs student. I hope to clear the JEE and join IIT. But if I fail, my options seem to be limited. I am quite passionate about B.Arch too but opportunities seem limited. I am confused about my next step. Aayur

Dear Aayur,

Do you want to be an engineer or an architect? While the IITs are prestigious institutions, there are a number of other excellent colleges that you can consider as plan B as they also offer a variety of rich courses including B.Arch such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), School of Planning and Architecture (SPAs), and other state and private colleges. Most conduct their own entrance exams, so you need to stay on top of those dates for the admission process. B..Arch. is a good course. You can specialise and explore related fields that have broader opportunities and scope like urban planning, interior design, landscape architecture, or construction management post bachelors. These interconnected disciplines offer diverse career prospects. Do not compromise on faculty, infrastructure, and placement opportunities. Research and carefully evaluate the reputation and accreditation of private colleges before making a final decision. Some universities offer integrated programmes, which are of a longer duration but provide comprehensive education. Certain universities also offer dual degree programmes where you can pursue two different courses simultaneously, such as B.Arch and B.Tech. This can provide you with a wider skill set and open up more opportunities. Remember, your career path is not solely determined by your undergraduate degree. Many successful professionals have transitioned into different domains through further education, certifications, or work experience. Stay open-minded and be willing to adapt to your plans based on your interests, opportunities, and circumstances.