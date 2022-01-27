Opportunities in nutraceuticals

27 January 2022 01:43 IST

What are the different courses in this field?

Nutraceuticals are a combination of medicine and nutrition. With the wellness market growing globally, it offers a great opportunity for aspirants in the sector, as currently it lacks trained personnel. This is mainly because of a lack of awareness about the relevant subjects and courses. There is a need to address the skill gap by providing students and professions with projects, field practices and post production facilities.

Students should be provided with tools and the insights necessary to move the Traditional Foods and Pharmaceutical Industries towards a more effective, fruitful and sustainable partnership, so that the industry can collectively fulfil the goals of SDG 2: “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.”

Essential skills

Interested candidates must have a knowledge and understanding of the Nutra and Pharma market. Apart from certified courses, those looking for a career in nutraceuticals must also have the the ability to deal with pressure and responsibility when it comes to ideation and commercialisation.

Courses and certification

New product development and commercialisation: This helps aspirants understand how to design a new product, which includes ideation, theoretical validation, creating formulation structures with differentiation, validating the science, and then taking it up at lab prototyping to piloting to commercialise the concept.

Nutraceuticals for nutritionists and dietitians: Students will be taught to prescribe nutraceuticals as adjuncts, conceptualise disease-specific products and be regulatory compliant.

OTC Marketing Management: Over the counter (OTC) marketing of nutraceuticals has evolved and works differently in different regions. Student will be able to understand the science, market research, need-gap analysis, positioning, supply chain planning.

Applied probiotics for food technology and pharmaceuticals: Students will be exposed to next-generation probiotics and formulation technologies and how products can deliver health claims and stability and be in tune with the latest and industry-friendly knowledge.

Applied active nutraceuticals ingredients: Students will get an opportunity to perfect the entire supply chain of the active nutraceutical ingredients business. This includes tapping medicinal plants, extraction technologies, regulatory, business norms in key international markets, and business development expertise in high science environment of B2B

The writer is Department HOD – OTC Marketing, Nutrify Today Academy