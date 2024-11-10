Emotions in failure: An excerpt from Productive Failure: Unlocking deeper learning through the science of failing

The heavy weight of expectation is a peculiar thing; it can either serve as wings to soar or shackles that bind you to the ground. For Tanmay, a bright high-school student from a small city in India, it felt like the latter when he failed to clear the IIT entrance exams. The news was not only a blow to his self-esteem but also a disappointment to his friends and family who had sky-high expectations from him. The failure, coupled with the emotional turmoil of shame, suffocated him.

Tanmay found himself at a crossroads. He could either wallow in self-pity or channel those negative emotions into something constructive. He chose the latter. He embraced the discomfort he felt and channelled his negative emotions into engaging in meaningful projects. Over time, this led him to a doctoral degree at ETH Zurich, where he worked to explore, among other things, the role of emotions in learning from Productive Failure. And who better than Tanmay then to put the full force of science behind it to study emotions as they unfold in Productive Failure.

Recall that Productive Failure involves two phases: a problem-solving phase followed by an instruction phase. In 2022, Tanmay designed an experiment to study how emotions unfold as learners experience failure in the problem-solving phase of Productive Failure. He focused on the problem-solving phase, because this is the phase where learners experience failure in problem solving, making it a gold mine of temporarily induced emotions like shame, anger, confusion, frustration, surprise, interest, happiness, and so on.

Emotional roller-coaster

As expected, he found that students went through an emotional roller-coaster during the problem-solving phase, experiencing complex and diverse sequences of positive and negative emotions. Emotions such as shame, anger and disgust were frequently present in the problem-solving phase, as were confusion, surprise, and happiness. The next question he asked was: how do these positive and negative emotions relate with the quality of solutions students produced during the problem-solving phase and also on three learning outcomes: the How (procedural knowledge), the Why (conceptual understanding), and the Apply (transfer to novel problems)?

He found that shame was positively correlated with the quality of solutions students produced during the problem-solving phase. That is, the more shame they experienced, the better the quality of solutions they produced; a result that is surprising and counter-intuitive, but one has to remember that all of this is happening within the safe confines of Productive Failure. It turns out shame can propel students to work towards their problem-solving goals. The same goes for other emotions like anger, disgust, and confusion, which can serve as triggers for persistence in problem-solving, and in turn, deep learning. Negative emotions such as shame, anger, disgust and confusion can be good for learning, provided they are designed for in a safe and supportive environment such as Productive Failure.

At the same time, Tanmay found that positive emotions such as happiness do not necessarily lead to better learning outcomes. Happiness was positively correlated only with the How problems. Recall that these are the kinds of problems where students had to remember the recipe or the steps or the procedure to solve it. They had learnt those procedures, and they used those procedures to solve the problems. However, happiness was negatively correlated with performance on the Why and Apply problems. In other words, happiness experienced during the problem-solving phase negatively influenced how well they understood the concepts (the Why) and their ability to transfer to novel contexts (the Apply). Again, a surprising and counterintuitive finding. Positive emotions such as happiness can be bad for learning, even when experienced in a safe and supportive environment such as Productive Failure.

Sometimes in life, bad can come from good, and good can come from bad. As it is in life, it is in learning. Positive or negative emotions, when experienced safely and appraised appropriately, can result in better learning outcomes.

Excerpted with permission from Productive Failure: Unlocking Deeper Learning Through the Science of Failing; Manu Kapur, Jossey-Bass (Wiley), ₹2400

