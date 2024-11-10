Emerging trends in Public Policy Education in India

Public Policy education has been making a remarkable entry into the global academic mainstream as a viable alternative. Thus, the need for trained policy practitioners is increasingly becoming important In India, interest in Public Policy programmes has been increasing in the last 10 years and the country hosts over a quarter of Asia’s Public Policy shcools.

Although there is no centralised database to record the total number of colleges offering courses in Public Policy, around 130 public, private and non-profit universities offer programmes with 29 institutes offering stand-alone courses, as per All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This growth indicates an increasing awareness about the need to handle contemporary social issues through effective policymaking and an increasing number of students opting for these courses. However there are some concerns that require creative interventions to ensure a strong and impactful educational terrain.

Concerns

While these programmes seek to train graduates to manage complex social problems in India by creating, implementing, and critiquing policies, there are certain constraints that block the full bloom of Public Policy education in India. One major concern is the job market. Studies show a glaring gap between Public Policy education and available job opportunities. There are hardly any policy-specific jobs, and students are expected to compete in an intense environment in think tanks, NGOs and other fields. This calls for a more detailed and in-depth approach towards career development in Public Policy education.

A second aspect is that access to government jobs is still limited in India, as compared to the U.S. where job-seekers are absorbed in federal, state and local agencies. Indian programmes train graduates for policy development and research, but they are not always prepared for on-the-ground leadership roles within the government. The 2022 National Institute of Public Finance and Policy report titled The Future of Public Policy Education in India claims, this is “in part because there are no dedicated recruitment routes and because selectors look for candidates with administrative experience.”

Finally, assessment of the course curriculum and structure indicates that these programmes are more theoretically inclined, focusing on classroom sessions with little emphasis on practical or hands-on experience, except during the internship period. This disconnect limits the translation of academic research into actionable solutions.

Developments

While these are challenges, there have been some innovations in the last few years. State-supported initiatives like the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 want to place India on the global map as a hub for Public Policy education by encouraging inter-disciplinary, experiential and inclusive learning. Days like Good Governance Day (December 25) are examples of such efforts to create awareness among citizens about accountability in governance and government.

In this new but evolving area, there is an immediate need to go beyond conventional theoretical paradigms and adopt a more comprehensive and practical mode of education. Theoretical understanding is not enough to tackle the diverse real-world challenges. Simulations and case studies are excellent pedagogical tools that can be used to give students the liberty to play with real-life situations in a relatively controlled learning environment. Simulating the policy-making process will help them understand the intricacies of decision making and the consequences of those decisions.

Field trips and policy labs can further complement this hands-on learning and enable students to gain first-hand exposure to how policies are implemented on the ground and how they impact people. Furthermore, to professionalise the bureaucratic apparatus and mainstream Public Policy education, we need stronger efforts to strengthen links between research and policy in terms of promoting collaboration and communication among academia, practitioners, and stakeholders.

Shobhit Mathur is the Co-Founder and Vice Chancellor, and Kankana Trivedi is Public Policy Programme Consultant, Rishihood University.

