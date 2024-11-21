SLAT 2025 registrations

The Symbiosis International Deemed University (SIU) has announced November 22 as the last date of registration for the 2025 Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). The SLAT test is scheduled for December 13 and December 15, 2024.

Candidates can register on the official SLAT website. The test will be conducted twice, with the highest score of the two attempts considered. While the admit card will be available on December 3, the results will be announced on December 26, 2024. A fee of ₹2,250 per attempt will be charged. An additional ₹1,000 per programme for college selection has to be paid.

SLAT is the pathway for admissions to the Symbiosis Law Schools (SLS) in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida, and Nagpur. Prospective students can apply for undergraduate programmes, including B.A. LL.B (Hons), B.B.A. LL.B (Hons), B.A. LL.B, and B.B.A. LL.B.

The 60-minutes exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (TEST) mode. Students will have to answer 60 questions across sections of Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge. The marking system doesn’t involve any negative marking. (ANI)

Over 1.76 crore school students participate in Project Veer Gatha 4.0

More than 1.76 crore school students from all 36 States and Union Territories participated in the Project Veer Gatha 4.0 on Wednesday in the national capital, a press release said. The students have sent poems, paintings, essays, and videos in honour of the acts of bravery and sacrifice of the officers of the Armed Forces.

Project Veer Gatha was instituted in 2021 with the aim of disseminating inspiring tales of valour, selfless sacrifice and courage of the Gallantry Awardees. Education Ministry in a statement said that Project Veer Gatha enhanced this noble aim by providing a platform for the school students to do creative activities based on heroic deeds and sacrifice of gallantry award winners. Three editions of the Veer Gatha Project have been conducted in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

As per the Education Ministry, “Schools have conducted various projects from September 16 to October 31 and have uploaded four best entries from each school, on the MyGov portal. Each winner will be awarded a cash prize of ₹10,000. (ANI)

IIM Kozhikode, TimesPro launch Strategic Management Programme for CXOs

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, has launched Strategic Management Programme for CXOs. The programme is designed to cultivate modern leadership acumen and business strategies to navigate global uncertainties and the complexities brought on by technological disruption.

The Strategic Management Programme for CXOs is a 10-month blended learning programme developed to align with organisations’ strategic goals, fostering future readiness while building resilient business structures. According to the Institute, learners will gain a deep understanding of decision-making processes and develop the competencies required to lead large-scale organisational transformations. The curriculum instils a refined C-suite mindset, emphasising business realities, customer-centricity, and innovation.

Delivered via TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform through a Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, the programme blends an academic curriculum with real-world applications, employing case-based learning, simulations, lectures and in-class exercises. (PTI)