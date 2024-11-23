Education News Updates Nov 23, 2024: AIIMS, IIT Delhi, UCL collaborate on medical technology solutions, IIT-Kharagpur startup accelerator programme

AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi, UCL sign MoU

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi and the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi have launched a new collaboration with University College London (UCL) to co-create solutions in the field of medical technology. The three institutions will join forces to draw on their complementary areas of expertise to develop new technologies that help tackle some of today’s biggest health challenges, said an official press release.

Together, the universities aim to advance the field of medical technology in areas such as detection, diagnostics and imaging; devices and implants; assistive technologies; digital health; artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum; surgical and treatment interventions and sensing technologies. They will also aim to increase ongoing collaboration in areas such as staff and student exchange, joint programmes, workshops and conferences, and joint publications.

As part of the trilateral agreement signing ceremony, the delegation visited the med tech facility mPRAGATI, a national centre for the development of medical devices and technology-based at IIT Delhi. UCL has enjoyed longstanding bilateral partnerships with both AIIMS and IIT Delhi and this is the first time the three institutions will collectively work together across disciplines. (ANI)

IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus launch Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management programme

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has partnered with Emeritus to launch the new batch of the Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management. According to the institute, this 11-month programme is designed to train professionals with critical skills, data-driven insights, and strategic acumen to excel in the supply chain landscape.

The programme aims to teach advanced analytical tools for data-driven decision-making, essential project planning techniques such as PERT and CPM, and methodologies like lean operations and Six Sigma. The curriculum also covers digital supply chain integration, supplier relations management, and real-world challenges through simulations and case studies, all guided by IIM Kozhikode faculty and industry experts.

The programme will commence on December 29, 2024. It will be conducted through live online sessions. The fees for the programme is ₹2,05,000 + GST. (ANI)

IIT-Kharagpur signs agreement with venture capital firm to launch startup accelerator programme

IIT-Kharagpur signed an agreement with venture capital firm z21 Venture on Friday to launch a startup accelerator programme for final year students. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship of IIT Kharagpur and the VC firm, a statement said.

The accelerator will have up to ten teams in its inaugural cohort, equipping them with year-round mentorship, strategic guidance and seed funding to bring their concepts to life, the statement said. The accelerator programme would be open to BTech, MTech and PhD students in their final year.

IIT-Kharagpur Director V.K. Tewari said, “This collaboration aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with mentorship, resources, financial support and professional networks which is necessary to transform their ideas.”