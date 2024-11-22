IIT Bombay incubator plans to launch ₹100 crore venture capital fund

IIT Bombay’s technology business incubator, Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) on Thursday said it is planning to launch a ₹100-crore VC fund to support deep tech startups. It plans to scale up the number of startups it supports to over four-fold over the next ten years.

It will offer resources such as shared workspaces, prototype labs, access to high-end IIT Bombay labs, technical expertise, mentoring, and access to funding. The fund will focus on science, biotech, space, defence, and other national priority sectors to drive innovation in the technology business, the incubator said.

After it gets the necessary regulatory approvals, SINE aims to approach IIT Bombay alumni to raise subscriptions for the proposed fund, the platform said. Its current incubated companies include Haystack Analytics (genomics for clinical decisions), SustLabs (sustainable energy tech), Babblebots.ai (Voice AI for interviews), Inspecity (space technology), and Lifespark Technologies (mobility solutions for Parkinson’s patients), among others in diverse domains, according to the platform. (PTI)

100 engineering colleges in Karnataka to be ‘adopted’ by corporates by next year: IT Minister Kharge

Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said 100 Engineering colleges are set to be adopted by an equal number of corporates by next year, as the government makes efforts to rope in industries to boost the employment prospects of students.

Citing an example, he quoted a big automobile company as saying that it is ready to provide jobs but students are not employable as they lack training. “So, we suggested to them to give training. We will create an environment for it. Taking a practical approach, they have asked us to provide a framework. So, 100 colleges will be adopted by 100 corporates or GCCs (Global Capability Centres) working in Karnataka as a start probably by next academic year. They have given a commitment,” he said.

Kharge said at the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), which concluded on Thursday, a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) was signed between Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka and DRDO on co-operation and promotion of defence industrial ecosystem of Karnataka. MoUs were also signed with Finland and Switzerland, strengthening ties in innovation and technology, and ensuring that startups gain access to global markets and the ecosystems of these countries, the minister said. (PTI)

MIT-WPU Ph.D. programme applications close by November 25, 2024

Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is accepting applications from candidates for its Ph.D. programmes before November 25, 2024. MIT-WPU offers Ph.D. programmes in Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Business and Leadership, Faculty of Science and Health Sciences, and Faculty of Arts, Design and Humanities. Visit Ph.D.

A stipend of ₹31,000 per month for the first two years and ₹35,000 per month for the next two years will be given based on performance for full-time scholars. The Ph.D. programme is open to candidates who meet the following eligibility criteria: one year or two semester master’s degree after a four-year or eight-semester bachelor’s degree or a two-year or four-semester master’s degree after a three-year bachelor’s degree, with at least 55% marks in aggregate. There is relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and other categories.

For selection of candidates a weightage of 70% to the entrance test and 30% to the performance in the interview is given. For GATE/NET/JRF /SET/GPAT/CEED qualified students, the selection will be based on interview. (ANI)