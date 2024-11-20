Rice University introduces scholarships worth $10 million

Rice University launched Rice Global India and hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new hub in Bengaluru as part of its international expansion plans.

Rice is deepening its collaborations with institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru. These partnerships will foster advanced research initiatives, student and faculty exchanges and collaborations in key areas of mutual interest such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and sustainable energy, university leaders said.

Rice is also introducing the ‘Rice Excellence Scholarship’ of USD $10 million to support outstanding students, including those from India. The amount will be distributed over a period of five years. It covers both tuition and living expenses for eligible students and is merit-based with no separate application required. The scholarship is available to engineering and science students applying for professional master’s programmes in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Applied Chemical Sciences, Bioscience and Health Policy, Energy Geosciences, Environmental analysis, Energy Transition and Sustainability and Space Studies. (ANI)

T.N. Minister for School Education launches career readiness programme

Minister for School Education in Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, launched Nipuni, a career readiness programme, created by Avtar Human Capital Trust (AHCT). T

The Minister was the chief guest at the 12th Edition of Udyog Utsav, a unique one-day career visioning conference for girl students who are part of AHCT’s Project Puthri, which is a life skills training programme conducted exclusively for girls studying in government and corporation schools across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Bengaluru.

Nipuni aims to prepare young women to thrive in today’s competitive job market. The initiative will launch with ten pilot projects in Tamil Nadu, with the aim to enable 10,000 college-going girls to successfully transition into white-collar careers over the next three years. (PTI)

Ambedkar University shifts to online mode

In light of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has decided to shift all classes to online mode to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and faculty, as per a press release issued by the university. Effective from November 19 until further notice, all academic activities, including lectures and tutorials will be conducted online.

The office of District Magistrate also stated that physical classes in all schools have been suspended in Gautam Buddha Nagar district till November 23. (ANI)

Vels Institute awarded NAAC A++ accreditation

Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), located in Pallavaram, Chennai, has been awarded the NAAC A++ accreditation, as per a report of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous body under the University Grants Commission (UGC), according to the institute. (PTI)