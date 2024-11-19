 />
Education News Updates Nov 19, 2024: 22 lakh Indians studying in U.S., top of the list; JNU, DU online classes

Published - November 19, 2024 01:45 pm IST

ANI, PTI
Photo of JNU, Delhi campus. | Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu 

India leads international student enrolment in U.S.

More than 3.3 lakh Indians are studying in the U.S., making India the “top sender” of international students to America for the first time in 15 years, according to the Open Doors Report 2024 released on Monday. It has seen a rise of 23% from 2022-23 when the number stood at 2,68,923.

India also “remained the largest sender” of international graduate (masters and PhD level) students in the U.S. for the second year. The number of Indian graduate students increased by 19% to reach 1,96,567, it said. The number of undergraduate students from India also increased by 13% to 36,053 while the number of non-degree students experienced a 28 per cent decline to 1,426 students, according to the report.

The release of the Open Doors Report marked the beginning of International Education Week (IEW), which celebrates the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. The report is published by the Institute of International Education. The IIE has been conducting an annual statistical survey on international students in the US since its founding in 1919 and in partnership with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs since 1972. (PTI)

JNU, DU to conduct classes online

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to conduct classes online until November 22, citing severe pollution and hazardous AQI levels in Delhi and the NCR. Delhi University too has decided to conduct classes online till November 23. The regular classes for DU are planned to resume from November 25.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi and NCR states to strictly implement GRAP Stage IV anti-pollution measures, as the AQI remains in the “severe” category. (ANI)

US announces Women in STEMM India Fellowship, various initiatives for India during International Education Week

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti launched the Women in STEM Development and Medicine Fellowship’ (STEMM) along with the release of the Open Doors Report 2024. This initiative of the U.S.- India alliance aims for women’s economic empowerment led by the Gupta-Klinsky India Institute at Johns Hopkins University”.

The International Education Week also saw the US Consulate General Mumbai and the University of Denver launching a free ‘Digital Guide on Internationalization: Simplifying U.S.-India Higher Education Institution (HEI) Collaboration and Partnerships’. This guide will provide Indian colleges and universities with information about various aspects like the American educational system, resources for internationalising their campuses by partnering and best practices for successful collaborations.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) too launched the Learn Play Grow, a new partnership with Sesame Workshop India Trust to enhance foundational learning and safe hygiene practices for children and families in Rajasthan and Telangana, which will directly engage over 20,000. (ANI)

Manipur: Govt schools, colleges closed till November 19 amid curfew in Imphal

Amid curfew being imposed in Imphal West and Imphal East, the Government of Manipur, Secretariat Higher and Technical Education Department declared the closure of institutions, colleges including state universities in these districts till Tuesday.

The decision has been taken in consultation with the Home Department, Government of Manipur. The order from Secretariat Higher and Technical Education Department said, “In view of the curfew imposed by District Magistrate in many of the Districts and considering the safety of the students and teacher, it is hereby ordered that all the Government Institutions/Government Aided Colleges under Higher & Technical Education Department, Government of Manipur including State Universities in the Districts where curfew has been imposed shall remain closed for two days i.e November 18 -19.”(ANI)

