CSEET results announced

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on has announced the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results today. The results are live on icsi.edu. Candidates can access their grades by logging into the website using their application number and date of birth.

The exam was first conducted on November 9 through remote proctored mode. Due to technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear for the exam, so another test was conducted on November 11, 2024.

Schools up to class 5 in Nuh to remain closed till November 22 amid rising pollution

In response to worsening air pollution, the Nuh Administration has declared holidays for schools up to Class 5 from November 18 to November 22. As per the order from the office of the District Elementary Education Officer of Nuh, the holiday has been declared in all government, semi-government, and private schools in the district.

The administration has directed all Block Education Officers to strictly implement the orders in their respective blocks. Meanwhile, a thick layer of smog engulfed the Karnal city of Haryana on Monday as the air quality continues to deteriorate. A layer of fog also shrouded the Ambala city as the winter set in.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as of 8 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Karnal reached 259, categorised as ‘very poor’ while the AQI in Ambala is 177, categorised as ‘moderate’. Air pollution is continually increasing in various states, with the AQI of Jalandhar, Punjab reaching 211, categorised as ‘poor’. A layer of haze loomed over the city as air quality continued to deteriorate. (ANI)

Johns Hopkins University may set up a campus in India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with a high-level delegation from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on Sunday, during which the two sides explored the potential for establishing an offshore campus of the prestigious U.S. university in India. During the meeting, the discussion centred on strengthening academic and research collaborations between JHU, a private research university in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, and premier Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The 12-member delegation was led by JHU’s president Ronald J Daniels. The delegation also included officials from Gupta Klinsky India Institute (GKII), an internal unit of JHU with a mandate to bring the JHU community with Indian partners through research, education, policy and practice. (ANI)

Last Date to apply for SIBM Pune MBA Programmes through SNAP

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune has announced the closing date for registrations to its MBA programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024. Aspiring management professionals have until November 22, 2024.

Registrations can be completed on the official SNAP website. For more details, visit https://sibm.edu. (ANI)

DU, JNU, Jamia teachers, students protest termination of AUD professors

The teachers and students from various universities gathered here on Sunday to express solidarity with professors Salil Mishra and Asmita Kabra, protesting their termination from Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD). The protestors called the action an attack on academic freedom and demanded their immediate reinstatement.

Mr. Mishra and Mr. Kabra were dismissed on November 5 by AUD’s Board of Management (BoM) over alleged procedural lapses in the regularisation of 38 non-teaching staff in 2018. The decision has sparked widespread criticism, with many pointing out that Dr G.S. Patnaik committee had earlier cleared them of wrongdoing. (PTI)

