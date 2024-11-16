GIFT International Fintech Institute to be launched in January 2025

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), in partnership with a consortium of Ahmedabad University, IIT Gandhinagar and UC San Diego, has launched the GIFT International Fintech Institute (GIFT IFI). GIFT IFI aims to establish India as a leader in fintech by delivering advanced training and research that meets the sector’s evolving needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching in January 2025, GIFT IFI will deliver a flexible, industry-aligned educational model, offering stackable programmes starting with Fintech Foundations, Cyber Security, Finance for Fintech, and AI/ML for Fintech Applications. These programmes, designed for diverse learners—from recent graduates to mid-career professionals—will allow participants to accumulate credentials that can build towards diplomas or degrees over time, empowering fintech professionals to upskill continuously and meet the sector’s rapidly changing demands.

Australia’s University of Wollongong inaugurates campus in Gujarat’s GIFT city

The University of Wollongong (UOW) inaugurated its India campus in GIFT City, Gujarat on Friday. This is the second foreign university to open its campus in GIFT City after Deakin University. According to officials, UOW India has commenced offering Master of Financial Technology, Master of Financial Technology (Extension), and a Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology, with classes starting this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university also announced Cerin Elsa Joji as the inaugural recipient of the Women Leaders in FinTech Scholarship, aimed to boost female participation in the tech sector. In alignment with its mission to deepen collaboration with Indian organisations, UOW India announced a strategic partnership with Odoo at the inauguration. Odoo, a renowned open-source business software suite, provides tools for CRM, eCommerce, accounting, and more, ensuring students gain practical, industry-relevant skills.

IIT Madras and O.P Jindal collaborate on semi-humanoid guide robot project

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) and O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of S.A.M.V.I.D. (Smart Assistant for Museum Visitors and Interactive Displays), an innovative semi-humanoid guide robot designed for the newly established India’s First Constitution Museum and The Rights and Freedoms Academy at JGU Campus in Sonipat, Haryana.

This initiative aims to celebrate 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India. The innovative effort to develop a unique robot is to enhance visitor engagement through advanced technology. The robot project will utilise cutting-edge language models to interact with visitors, providing guided tours and detailed information about the exhibits signifying a significant step towards integrating technology into educational and cultural experiences.

The museum will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation on November 26, 2024 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.