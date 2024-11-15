CLAT Admit Card 2025 released

According to the Consortium of National Law Universities Admit Cards for UG and PG CLAT 2025 will be available for registered candidates to download from their application portal from November 15, 2024 from 10.30 AM to December 01, 2024 - 01:30 pm. The Candidates are requested to log into their CLAT 2025 account and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ button.

ADVERTISEMENT

Space education lab in Arunachal’s Keyi Panyor

A space education lab was set up in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district by ISRO Space Tutor in collaboration with Vyomika Space Academy. The lab was inaugurated by state Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday at the Government Higher Secondary School at Yazali, officials said on Thursday.

Sona while lauding the innovative initiative of the Keyi Panyor district administration said that the space education lab being the first in the state, has paved the way for exploring the wonders of space for young minds and that the new district is setting a good example for the whole of the state to emulate.

ADVERTISEMENT

SAC/ISRO Director Nilesh Desai said that India is making great strides in the field of space exploration and exposure of young learners to space science would definitely fasten India’s progress as a whole.

IIM Raipur extends application deadline for Phd (Practice Track) programme

The application deadline for IIM Raipur’s Application for PhD (Practice Track) programme has been extended to 17th November 2024. The online application form for PhD in Management (Practice Track) is available on IIM Raipur’s website (http://www.iimraipur.ac.in).

The programme is exclusively for individuals with managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience, research scholars are expected to work towards developing a methodology, understanding, and providing solutions for real-life management problems, apart from developing a theoretical framework. Applicants are evaluated on their past academic achievements, motivation and preparation for the program, letters of recommendation, scores on standard tests, statement of research, and a personal interview with the faculty panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Indore developing intelligent receivers for 6G, military communications security

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is working on advancing communication systems, with an innovative project under the supervision of professor Dr Swaminathan R from the Electrical Engineering Department of the institute, according to a release.

The team is developing intelligent receivers that can automatically detect and decode key communication methods, such as modulation, channel coding, and interleaving, which help transmit data accurately even in challenging conditions with noise or interference. This work is set to enhance 6G performance, boost military communication security, and make communication systems more cost-effective by reducing the need for multiple receivers.

This technology is vital for future 6G networks and military communications. It enables receivers to decode signals in difficult environments, like when military transmissions are intercepted. By automatically identifying these methods, it ensures that important data can be gathered from unclear or noisy signals, making it crucial for intelligence operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of IIT Indore, Prof Suhas Joshi said, “Traditionally, different receivers were required for different scenarios, making systems complicated and expensive. IIT Indore’s technology aims to create a single receiver that can adapt to any situation, eliminating the need for multiple systems.”

Autodesk partners with IIT Bombay to drive skills funnel for ‘Design and Make’ industries

Autodesk and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have signed a pact to foster skills development among the next-generation of engineers, designers, and innovators, in a bid to prepare them for ‘design and make’ industries.

The collaboration will combine Autodesk’s industry expertise with IIT Bombay’s leadership in education, research, and innovation, a release said adding the goal is to train and provide skills to top talent, support India’s growth, and shape the country’s technical and scientific landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU between Autodesk and IIT Bombay was signed by Steve Blum, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Autodesk and Professor Ravindra Gudi, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations at IIT Bombay.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Autodesk President and CEO, Andrew Anagnost, during his visit to India, and IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare, along with other executives.

Over five million students in over 14,000 secondary and post-secondary schools across India use Autodesk’s software, learning how to train for in-demand skills, it added.

IISc, NCBS chosen for Imperial College London’s AI fellowship

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) India were on Thursday named among worldwide institutions chosen for a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Science Global Fellowship Programme by Imperial College London.

The two-year fellowship programme will include one year spent at Imperial and a subsequent year at the researchers’ home institutions, with the aim of them enhancing their science with cutting-edge AI. Supported by new funding from philanthropic organisation Schmidt Sciences, Imperial’s I-X Centre for AI in Science will assist talented researchers from countries of the Global South to use AI to enhance their scientific research while also building sustained local capacity.

During the fellowship, the awardees will benefit from AI skills and career training. The other institutions chosen include African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, University of Ghana, University of Sao Paulo and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. All the partner institutions, including both Bengaluru-based Indian institutions, have existing links with Imperial through research projects, seed-funding, and PhD student exchanges and are all research-intensive institutions with aspirations to be leaders in AI applications.

The funding, claimed to be equivalent to 48 years of research time, will complement USD 148 million previously awarded to partners including the I-X Centre for AI in Science as part of the Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship programme, which supports postdoctoral fellows in accelerating artificial intelligence research in Engineering, Natural and Mathematical Sciences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.