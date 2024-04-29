GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Education Ministry asks NCERT to review, update textbooks on yearly basis

This year, the NCERT has introduced new textbooks for classes 3 and 6.

April 29, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has asked the NCERT to conduct a review of its textbooks and update them on an yearly basis, according to sources.

So far, there has been no mandate on the frequency of updating the NCERT textbooks.

"In the fast changing world of today, it is important that the textbooks are absolutely updated. The NCERT has been asked to conduct a review on yearly basis and update them ahead of the beginning of new academic session," a source said.

Currently the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is in the process of developing textbooks according to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced last year.

"The textbooks as per the new curriculum will be ready for all classes by 2026," the source added.

This year, the NCERT has introduced new textbooks for classes 3 and 6.

