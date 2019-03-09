Eclectic experiences

Studying in Germany is a dream for most, given the country’s technological prowess in engineering and of course the free education offered by the public universities. Many people look at Germany as a destination to pursue a Masters degree only but the country offers bachelors degrees too.

I am studying B.Eng Business and Engineering at the University of Applied Sciences Würzburg-Schweinfurt located in Bavaria, home of the iconic car maker BMW. The course is interdisciplinary and is taught completely in English.

Until I came here to pursue my bachelors, I had never left home as most students in India. From the time I have been here, I have never felt alone. The place is littered with international students from countries like USA, France, Russia, Morocco, Brazil, Nigeria, Vietnam, Turkey, and so on. Meeting new people from eclectic backgrounds, building contacts and experiencing their culture is an enthralling experience. Studying abroad at a young age helps in developing ones individuality and offers the chance to know the world in a better way.

The library has enough books for all the students, so we do not need to buy any. The cafeteria on campus has much cheaper food compared to restaurants outside. The labs are well equipped with modern machines and technology and are hands-on which. The university offers sports like football, badminton and karate. There’s also a cricket club in the city (which isn’t a part of the university) and tournaments take place with other cities. The university also provides industrial tours to companies in the region. I visited ZF — a global leader in drivetrain and chassis manufacturing. We get to work with such companies during our studies to gain practical experience.

I study in the Schweinfurt campus. This is an industrial city with companies on all four sides of the city. Popular companies include Schaeffler, SKF, Bosch, ZF and Mercedes. Schweinfurt is the third richest German city and is one of the fastest growing European cities. It is a relatively small city and is peaceful.

Handy tips

About the accommodation in Germany, there isn’t any university hostel system here and it is advised to make plans for the stay well in advance. One can try to get into the student residences (for which there is a waiting period) or rent a private apartment.

Knowing how to cook is a valued trait as eating outside is a costly affair. Students need to have a blocked account (the German consulates website has the details on how to open a blocked account) here and can only withdraw a specified amount every month. Managing expenses will help avoid cash crunches.

Finally, I would suggest not to waste money on consultancies as almost all the information is available on the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) website. Do your research and choose a course that suits your interests. Learn some basic German though before packing your bags to avoid the initial culture shock.

Uttej Surampalli is currently pursuing his second year of B.Eng Business and Engineering at University of Applied Sciences Würzburg-Schweinfurt