Dynamics of digital learning

How does one zero-in on the best online courses from the plethora that is available

Continuous learning is the key to staying relevant in the evolving education market, no matter how challenging the circumstances. Even in the difficult times of coronavirus, it is important to stay up-to-date in one’s field. However, choosing the right platform from the gamut of options available on the Internet is a task.

In the past few years, many online learning platforms were launched and acquired a huge following. Through these Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs), students can opt for courses from the best universities in the world for free, from the comfort of their home. Here are a few things to look out for, while choosing the best online learning platforms:

Short-duration courses: As the Internet has loads of options, look for courses that are based on short formats where the content is condensed into chunks of two-to-three minutes. This helps in better comprehension, and the chances of completing it is high.

Practical content: Theory helps one understand the background, but practical, non-academic knowledge helps develop skills.

Simple platforms: The platform should be designed and implemented in such a way as to give the user a simple browsing experience, while also keeping in mind the Internet connectivity.

Library of online business courses: Users should have access to a library of online business courses that covers the broad skills. This “just-in-time learning” allows the content to be accessed when the need arises, and the learning is applied immediately after that lesson.

Talk to others: As online courses are expensive, it is advisable to consult someone who has already completed them, or is currently learning similar courses. There is a good chance that you will get to hear the real drawbacks or advantages that only someone with first-hand experience can share, while giving you an insider’s perspective of what to expect.

