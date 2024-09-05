President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award 2024 to 82 selected Awardees at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday.

The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.

Every year, India celebrates 5th September, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers' Day. The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, has selected 50 teachers for this year's National Teachers' Awards. They have been selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stages, i.e., District, State and National level selection process by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

The 50 selected teachers are from 28 States, 3 UTs and 6 Organizations. Out of 50 selected teachers, 34 are males, 16 are female, 2 are differently abled and 1 working with CWSN. In addition, 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be awarded.

In the year 2023, it was decided to institute two categories of awards for HEIs and Polytechnics under the umbrella of NAT, hitherto restricted to School teachers only. The 16 select teachers are from Polytechnics, State Universities and Central Higher Education Institutions.