GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Teachers' Award 2024 to 82 teachers

Updated - September 05, 2024 10:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu confers a National Award on a teacher during a function on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, in New Delhi on Thursday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Ministers of State Jayant Chaudhary and Sukanta Majumdar are also present.

President Droupadi Murmu confers a National Award on a teacher during a function on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, in New Delhi on Thursday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Ministers of State Jayant Chaudhary and Sukanta Majumdar are also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers’ Award on 82 teachers in school and higher education categories at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday (September 5, 2024). The awards are presented on September 5 each year on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former Vice-President of India.

The Department of School Education under the Ministry of Education selected 50 teachers for the awards this year. The Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship picked 16 teachers each.

The 50 teachers selected by the Department of School Education are from 28 states, 3 Union Territories and 6 organisations. They include 34 men and 16 women. Among them are two differently abled and one working with children with special needs. They have been selected through a rigorous, transparent and online process comprising of three stages - District, State and National level selection process.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.

Ms. Murmu said that teachers play the most important role in the success of any education system. “Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development. If a child is not able to perform well, then the education system and teachers have a bigger responsibility,” she said.

She pointed out that often teachers pay special attention only to those students who perform well in exams. However, excellent academic performance is only one dimension of excellence. “A child may be a very good sportsperson; one child might have leadership skills; another might enthusiastically participate in social welfare activities. The teacher has to identify the natural talent of each child and bring it out,” Ms. Murmu said.

Published - September 05, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Related Topics

education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.