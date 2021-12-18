Draw your future

18 December 2021 23:22 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am pursuing B.A. Arts from DU and want to teach. From where should I do a B.Ed. and how long will it take? – Wasim

Dear Wasim,

You could apply for B.Ed at DU itself, since you are studying there. A B.Ed. is a two-year programme and you need to score at least 50% in your B.A. The application and admission process takes place in the months of February, May, June, and July. Central and state-level government universities conduct an entrance exam to intake the best candidates. Some states also conduct their own entrance exams while some conduct merit-based admission.

I’m studying in Class XII and would like to pursue B.Sc Nursing from a Canadian university and work there. Also are there any merit-based scholarships for financial support? – Jasmine

Dear Jasmine,

B.Sc. Nursing in Canada can be completed in four years. The average fees ranges from $52,000 to $169,000 (Canadian) and numerous scholarships are also available. Please shortlist the university/school of your choice and start a dialogue with the admissions officer/student counsellor. Check the list of prerequisites and ensure that you fit the eligibility criteria.

l am 15 years old and interested in being a fashion designer. Which subjects should I choose in Class 11? – Pavithra

Dear Pavithra,

You could choose any subjects in Class 11. However, Art and Design will be helpful and have an added benefit with Humanities or Commerce. What is most important is that you have some basic creativity and an artistic bent, knowledge of colours, textures and shapes. Some technical knowledge of cutting, sewing, colouring, embroidery, knowledge of fashion trends, drawing and sketching are essential. Develop a portfolio so that it helps with your college admissions.

I am 28 and pursuing M.A. in Conflict Management and Development. I am not interested in a Ph.D. Please suggest some career options. – Suomo

Dear Suomo,

A M.A. in Conflict Management and Development can lead to careers in mediation, analysis, negotiation. These skills are highly marketable in fields such as management, human resources, insurance, sales, criminal justice, counselling, social work. You could become a family law facilitator, a custody mediator, a family court mediator, foreclosure mediation coordinator, coordinator of dispute resolutions programmes, intellectual property mediator, health care mediator or a financial services conciliator.

