Don’t lose your way

My brother, in Class 11, wants to work in the Merchant Navy. What are the options in India? Will this be a well-paying job? – Tripti

Dear Tripti,

Some of the best Maritime colleges in India are Tolani Maritime Institute (TMI), Pune; Samundra Institute of Maritime Studies, Lonavala / Mumbai; International Maritime Institute (IMI), Delhi; Vels Academy of Maritime Studies, Chennai; MANET, Pune and ITME, Kolkata. The average salary ranges from ₹40,000 to ₹90,000 per month, for cadets and officers. Like any other job, it depends on the rank, location, company, and employee. The highest salary in India can go up to ₹20 lakhs per month at the level of captain.

I completed my Bachelor’s in Commerce in November 2020, but, because of COVID-19 and other problems, I didn’t score well in CAT. I want to pursue an MBA, but have a two-year gap in my CV. How can I justify it? – Adarsh

Dear Adarsh,

Honesty is best even about a CV/career gap. You don’t want to build anything on a false foundation. Put your energies into making sure that you are prepared for the interviews. Your admission needs to be on your merit and confidence in who and what you are. Highlight what you have done through the lockdown: picked up new skills or certifications, volunteered, found a new hobby / interest. They want to know and assess ‘you’, so, ensure you share interesting perspectives of what you learned and experienced during the gap.

I am interested in Criminology. What are the courses in India and abroad? Also, what is the scope? - Annmariya

Dear Annmariya,

A huge variety of courses is available under B. A Criminology and Police Sciences both in India and overseas. Of course, the courses abroad are far more specialised and detailed, as it is a relatively new field in India. Some of the good courses are Psychology of Crime and Criminal Behaviour, Cyber Criminology and IT Acts, Practical Crime Investigation, Juvenile, and Gender Justice System, Police Science and Crime Investigation, Victimology and Victim Justice, and Fundamentals of Forensic Psychology. There is a huge need and demand for criminology experts in India and NGOs, forensic departments and crime labs, police and investigative agencies, research labs, medical hospitals, courts, colleges, MNCs, and prisons need specialists.

I am in my first year of Masters’s in History, but am not passionate about it. I am good at creative stuff. Is there some way of finding a middle ground combining the two? Also, I don’t really know what I want to do and it makes it hard for me to give clear answers about my career. People say I should take up the UPSC exams or the NET. I feel confused and can’t make up my mind. – Areeba

Dear Areeba,

Spend some time to identify your passion, skills and interest that can be an eventual career. History and creative writing / sketching / narration can make you a popular History teacher / mentor/ artist (graphic or otherwise)/ and / or a storyteller. Take an entrance exam only when you are sure about the path that they lead to. These exams are not easy and need sincere preparation.

The UPSC is the recruiting agency for Central Government bureaucratic jobs. Is this something that you want to pursue or will enjoy? It is also one of the toughest exams in India. NET is the eligibility exam for the post of an assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship, across Indian universities and colleges.

Get a detailed personality and career profiling done to help you understand yourself better. Then decide the way forward.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.