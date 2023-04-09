Don’t have regrets

I recently completed my B.Sc and want to pursue M.Sc. Physics. My father considers it a waste of time, and instead opt for UPSC CSE. But I am interested in research in Physics. I have consulted my teachers and seniors, but they didn’t help. What should I do? Deepika

Dear Deepika,

Your heart seems set on research in Physics. Pursue it, as you don’t seem inclined towards Civil Services. Speak to some people in the field who have made solid careers (post a doctorate in Physics) who can tell you the reality of their choice — the good, the bad, and the ugly — so that you make an informed choice. You can also do your PhD eventually and take up research, and teaching opportunities will always be open at colleges and universities.

I completed my B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry in 2022 and also got a good rank in the ICAR PG entrance for the Master’s programme. Do I follow that up or get into the IFS through the UPSC? Vishwajith

Dear Vishwajith,

Is it possible to join the course since you got a good rank and have a valid admission, and keep preparing for the UPSC? Should the UPSC exam and selection work out, you can always drop your course. It is a tough exam and you must not regret not pursuing your Master’s when you had the chance to.

I completed my UG Psychology in 2021 and want to do my Master’s in Counselling or Clinical Psychology. But I don’t know which institutions are good. Inthuja

Dear Inthuja,

Some of the top institutes offering M.A. in Counselling Psychology are Fergusson College, Pune; Indraprastha College for Women, New Delhi; Mithibai College of Arts, Mumbai; Banasthali University, Jaipur; Shri H.K. Arts College, Ahmedabad; and Amity University, Lucknow. For M.A. in Clinical Psychology, look up TISS, Mumbai; Amity University, Noida; Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara; Chandigarh University, Chandigarh; Christ College, Bengaluru; and Manipal University, Manipal.

I have been allotted a seat for EEE through counselling. What are the skills I need to develop in this field? Also, is it possible to pursue Aerospace Engineering for my Master’s? Vasanth

Dear Vasanth,

Key skills are good technical abilities, innovation, teamwork, working well, and staying calm under pressure. Technically ensure that you learn circuit designs, develop electrical schematics, are able to apply linear systems theory and analysis, data collection and analysis, build and operate computer systems, preparation of operational plans, electronic equipment maintenance, direct construction activities, and equipment upkeep. Yes, you can do M.Tech in Aerospace Engineering after completing B.Tech in Electrical Engineering. One of the main contributions of electrical engineers working in the aerospace industry is to work on guidance and communication systems, radars, and satellites.