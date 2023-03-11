Don’t give up

I am in the second year of my B.Sc. (PCM) and preparing for CAT 2023. How can I improve my profile for the interview? Are there any courses that will help in personality development? Pranjal

Dear Pranjal,

Make sure that you read the newspapers, especially the business and politics section. Be very clear and thorough with the basics of your academic domain. Be honest, sincere, and earnest with your intent and explanations, don’t try to impress the panel by making silly statements and errors. Know your immediate and long-term goals and be articulate when you communicate. While introducing yourself, talk about your achievements, hobbies, contribution to a cause, outreach projects, positions of responsibility, sports, and other achievements if any. Interesting and different hobbies set you apart from the crowd. Identify the areas in which you need help, hobbies, interests, communication, articulation, public speaking, self-confidence, and current affairs and accordingly sign up for courses.

I am a third-year B.A. LLB (Hons.) student from NLU Punjab. I am torn between two career choices: UPSC and judiciary. How can I decide? Sudhanshu

Dear Sudhanshu,

Both are excellent but work on a cost-benefit analysis to shortlist what you want to do. Speaking to people in both fields might give you clarity about what you enjoy and want to do. The Civil Services provide huge executive powers (nationally and/ or in a specific state) while the judiciary offers extensive judicial powers. The UPSC exam also needs more effort due to its sheer nature and syllabus. You can prepare for both if you are committed, disciplined, extremely hard-working, and to some extent, lucky!

I have completed my BBA and want to do my MBA. I took the CAT last year but didn’t do well because, with when I take time-based exams, I get panic attacks and my brain stops working. I am able to do the same questions in my room but not in the exam hall. Is there anything I can do to get over this? Tridha

Dear Tridha,

This is a combination of exam anxiety and fear of failure that probably gets kicked in (subconsciously), in a high-pressure environment. You could learn to study efficiently and not give so much importance to the result and the final selection and just do your best. That is the only thing in our control. Study early and see if working out these papers in a similar setting (high-pressure coaching classes) helps ease the anxiety. Work with a therapist, get an assessment of your anxiety, and start working out a consistent pre-test routine along with some grounding and balancing techniques. Relaxation and breathing practices will also help greatly.

I am 27 and have completed my Master’s in English Literature from DU. I took the NET but didn’t clear it. I am also preparing for the UPSC exams. I am working part-time with negligible pay. I feel low and worthless, being close to unemployed now. What should I do next? Amretha

Dear Amretha,

Take the NET again, don’t let one failure set you back. How many years have you set aside to crack the UPSC? Be realistic and work out a plan B and C. Look at diversifying your employment while you prepare. What is the part-time job doing for you if you feel so low? Please look for side projects to supplement your income, as there is always a need for research analysts, writers for different genres, content creators across academic portals and social media handles, business research and so on.. Look for different openings under your skillset. You could also take tuitions/classes for a few students where you only will use a fixed amount of your predetermined time. Should you spiral any further, please meet a counselling psychologist and stay mindful of your mental health.