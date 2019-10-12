Don’t fall between two stools

How is the word ‘mischievous’ pronounced? (Neil Abraham, Bengaluru)

The ‘i’ in the first syllable and the ‘ie’ in the second sound like the ‘i’ in ‘kit’, ‘hit’ and ‘pit’. The ‘ch’ is pronounced like the ‘ch’ in ‘chips’, ‘change’ and ‘cheap’; and the final ‘ou’ sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The word consists of three syllables, and it is pronounced ‘MIS-chi-ves’ with the stress on the first syllable. Someone who takes delight in causing trouble is usually referred to as being ‘mischievous’. The aim, in this case, is to have fun at someone’s expense, not to cause him/her serious problems.

Sunny gave her son a mischievous grin as she handed him his present.

I plan to write a novel about the mischievous antics of my students.

What is the meaning of ‘fall between two stools’? (S Janani, Vizag)

The expression is mostly limited to British English. There are times when we attempt to multitask — try to do two things at the same time, and fail miserably at both. This inability to achieve your goal is what ‘fall between two stools’ and ‘caught between two stools’ refer to. This is just one of the meanings of the expressions.

You can’t be both their boss and their friend, Shiva. If you try, you’ll get caught between two stools.

I signed up for swimming and tennis. With little time to devote to either, I feel I am falling between two stools.

Is it okay to say, ‘The premises is cleaned every day’? (K Remya, Erode)

First, let us deal with the pronunciation of ‘premises’. The ‘em’ in the first syllable rhymes with the ‘em’ in ‘them’, ‘gem’ and ‘hem’, and the two vowels that follow sound like the ‘i’ in ‘sit’, ‘bit’ and ‘chit’. The word is pronounced ‘PRE-mi-siz’ with the stress on the first syllable. The second syllable is not pronounced like the word ‘my’. The word ‘premises’ is a plural noun, and is therefore followed by a plural verb. It is mostly used to refer to the buildings and land owned by an organisation.

The premises are cleaned every day.

You cannot use the phone on school premises.

Please escort these troublemakers off the premises.

What is the difference between ‘loveable’ and ‘lovable’? (R Renuka, Madurai)

There is no difference in meaning between them; the two words can be used interchangeably in all contexts. Both can be used to mean ‘easy to love’. ‘Lovable’ seems to be the preferred spelling nowadays.

The lovable puppy had everyone in splits.

Suchi was such a loveable child.

