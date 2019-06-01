Don’t download and drown

Some years ago, a senior scholar referred to a problem peculiar to the Internet era. In the old days — in other words, in the pre-Internet era — when setting out to do research, one would go to the library stacks and get a sense of all the books and journals in a given area. But today, it is hard to know where any field begins and ends, making us wonder if we can ever know just how much we need to know.

Depending on the scope of the field, a good library could hold anywhere from just a few books on a single shelf to numerous shelves. You could roughly estimate the range of information that you needed to survey for your particular project. You sampled from that range, and felt comfortable if you had gone through a reasonable number of books and articles, making sure that you read the important ones (or the ones that were referred to in most of the collection). Those dusty library stacks have for the most part receded into memory, as easy and near-instant information availability has made it possible for students to find large amounts of material on almost any subject without moving away from their computers. Granted, many students still go to the physical library for books to begin with, but very soon the research moves almost entirely to the Internet, where spidery searches can lead you to an unimaginably large network of information sources.

Choices

In the effort to find enough material to inform our specific project, we run in multiple digital directions, frantically pulling PDFs and html files into our computer folders, amassing in a few hours hundreds of articles that might even remotely relate to our work. We open a few of these, and find that there is even more to look for, and so go back to those search engines to track down those publications. This becomes an unending loop, unless your advisor (or a hard deadline) puts a stop to it. And even after you pull out of the search cycle, you are plagued by the nagging doubt that there is so much you haven’t found — after all, the first set of keywords yielded no fewer than six million results! This doubt seeps into the next phases of your work, and even as you start reading the downloads, you keep going back to the Net to seek more. Finally, with just a few days left till your submission deadline, you scramble to put together a paper, with a huge reference list, but little substance, because you just haven’t had enough time to read and assimilate everything.

We have all heard of information overload, but it is important to think about how this has affected particular domains of activity. Generally, as a student researcher, you need to plan your work along very clear time lines, allocating chunks for the different activities in a project. Looking for information should not take so much time that you don’t have enough left to read, think and actually write.

It can help to start with the acceptance that you are never going to find everything. You have to be strategic and disciplined about how you search, and how long you search for. Set yourself a time limit for this phase, so that you have enough time to read deeply and write carefully and thoughtfully.

It is not the number of items in your downloads folder that matters; it is the quality of the words in the paper you turn in.

