Don’t be in a rush

Do you feel uncertain about a career? Do you lack the freedom to choose a subject that you really want to pursue? Do you always feel low on self-confidence? Are you constantly doubting yourself? A Q&A column to assuage your doubts

I am a 20-year-old B.Com graduate and interested in M.A. Social work and B.Ed (Special Education). However, I don’t know which one to pursue for my Master’s and I didn’t get any related information regarding their job description in the private sector or public sector. Please suggest which one should I pursue, and the career opportunities available in these fields. — Bhavika Sugla

Dear Bhavika,

What would you like and enjoy more — empowering a client and a person one at a time or make a difference to a community at large? What is the kind of work that interests you — social or educational?

Job opportunities after MSW are huge. You could become a medical social workers — responsible for providing support to patients with chronic or terminal illnesses, as well as their families; a substance abuse counsellor at a rehabilitation clinic or a hospital; a child welfare case worker with a NGO or the government; a school social worker or a clinical mental health social worker.

However, a special educator’s role is very different from this. Jobs could vary from being a tutor, to a home school teacher, to teaching Learning Disabilities (LD) students full time at a school, helping out with remediation, or becoming a Learning Disabilities Teacher Consultant (LDT-C), a reading specialist, a guidance counsellor, a special education advocate or an educational consultant.

Both are lucrative, deeply fulfilling and personally rewarding as professional career choices. Wishing you the very best!

I am an undergraduate with honours in commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce. I am confused about my future. I aspire to study, but I am confused between pursuing LLB and M.Com. Please guide me. — Shivani

Dear Shivani,

It really depends on you. Would you want to be a lawyer, or would you prefer a job at a bank or a corporate financial firm?

To do law — you have to undertake an exam to secure admission into a law college (depending upon the university you select). The duration of the course is three years and the course is divided into six semesters. Job opportunities range from being a human resource manager to a business consultant, to a management accountant, an advocate/lawyer, an attorney general, a law reporter, a deputy legal advisor or an assistant advisor.

Opportunities post an M.Com are becoming a CA, a CS, a lecturer or a professor, a banker, applying for government jobs and becoming a chief accountant or a chief internal auditor. Draw up a list of what you would enjoy and follow that. Best wishes.

I am a 19-year-old, second-year B.A. (Hons.) Psychology student. I am confused about my career and am unable to decide whether to prepare for government exams such as banking, UPSC, and so on, or study further in psychology. I am interested in psychology as well as in other subjects. I want to land a well paying job before I turn 23, as there will be parental pressure to get married. What are the career prospects? — Vasundhara

Hi Vasundhara,

You seem almost stressed to be financially independent before you turn 23 and get married. It seems to be driving you to want to do something concrete with your life. I would really recommend that you meet a career counsellor and get a complete profile done for yourself so that you are able to study the subjects that you are passionate and fond of, thereby finding yourself work in the similar field post your academic completion. By doing that, working in that area would come effortlessly and be a mere basic extension of your identity that you can carry on with, even being married.

I am in my third year of B.Sc Zoology. My aim was to become a doctor, but I couldn’t crack the medical exams through merit. So, I decided to try my hand in zoology. Currently, I would like to do research in my field, but I am not sure about the next step. I am not interested in teaching but would like to start earning early. Please guide me. — Shalu Nair

Dear Shalu,

That was clever thinking. Zoology is a very vast field and comprises of everything — embryology, evolution, classification, habits, habitats, distribution, body structure and their interaction with ecosystems. There are numerous specialisations and research possibilities within it. Post an M.Sc, you can choose to do your research in any of the following topics such as ecology, bioinfomatics, evolution of animals, animal physiology, immunology, cell biology or genetics. Job opportunities are also really diverse across different sectors such as healthcare, animal husbandry, research and development, pharmaceutical sector, NGOs, government departments and also wildlife conservation bodies.

