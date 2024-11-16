Do your research

I am taking coaching for the CAT and preparing for CMA (U.S.) during my B.Com. Finance. While I would like to do an MBA, getting admission to the IIMs is hard. Private institutions are costly. Should I drop the CAT and prepare for the CMA instead? Muhammed

Dear Muhammed,

It is good that you are considering multiple career paths and evaluating your options. What are your core interests? What is your end goal? If an MBA from IIM or a top business school aligns with your career goals, continue to prepare for the CAT. The preparation is tough but not impossible. You could land up with a wide range of industry choices across management, leadership, entrepreneurship, or consulting roles. If you are more interested in a finance-focused career, then the CMA (U.S.) certification will complement your B.Com degree and lead to roles in management accounting, financial management, and strategy. Research and evaluate the investment of time and money and resources. Speak to professionals or mentors in both fields to get their perspective on existing opportunities and challenges and then decide.

I finished B.Sc (Biotechnology) from Mumbai University and interned in an analytical laboratory for three months but couldn’t find a job. I am planning to do my Master’s but confused about whether to do M.Sc. in Bioinformatics, Biotechnology, or Analytical Chemistry, or an MBA. People tell me Bioinformatics and Analytical Chemistry are not so relevant. I don’t want to invest two more years and still be where I am today. Hamza

Dear Hamza,

This depends on your aspirations, interests, and the job market trends and needs. Consider combining further education with practical experience or certifications that align closely with your career goals. M.Sc. Biotechnology can open up specialised roles in research and development, pharmaceuticals, or biotechnology firms and offers opportunities across biotech companies, research institutions, and clinical labs. M.Sc. Bioinformatics combines Biology, Computer Science, and Data Analysis and can lead to roles in research, academia, or biotech companies that handle large biological datasets. M.Sc. Analytical Chemistry is crucial for laboratories and industries that focus on chemical analysis and quality control and leads to roles related to quality assurance, pharmaceutical analysis, or environmental testing. An MBA is an option if you are interested in management, business development, or entrepreneurship. Also consider industry certifications or short-term courses in data analysis, project management, or specific technical skills. Research and talk to professionals in each field to understand job prospects, industry trends, and the relevance of each degree.

I have completed my BA. LL.B and LLM in Intellectual Property Law and would like to do a Ph.D. How do I choose a dissertation topic and select the university? Will it help to take up an Assistant Professorship or join a litigation firm? Bhargavi M.

Dear Bhargavi,

For your dissertation, reflect on the areas of Intellectual Property (IP) Law that you are passionate about. Read recent articles and papers on the topic to identify gaps that need further exploration. Look out for trends and hot topics and discuss your interests with professors or mentors who can guide you. Look at the relevance of the topic and the potential impact on policy-making, industry practices, or legal reforms. Finally, be realistic with the resources, time, and data that you need to complete the Ph.D. To select a university, consider institutions known for research in IP law. Identify potential supervisors whose research interests align with yours. Evaluate the programme structure and funding options, scholarships, or research grants. An assistant professorship will help you engage in research, publish papers, and contribute to academic discourses, teach and mentor students and give access to academic resources, conferences, and a network of professionals. Academia, however, can be competitive, and securing a good position requires a strong publication record and research experience. A litigation firm will offer practical experience and application of your legal knowledge on real-world cases and help build a professional network. It could limit the time you have for research, as the focus will be on casework and client service.

I am in Class 10 and interested in Law. I want to get into a good law school. Which subjects in Class 11 will help with the CLAT and other law entrance exams? Maria S.

Dear Maria,

Proficiency in English is essential for entrance exams and legal studies, as it will help with comprehension, critical thinking, and essay writing. Improve your reading, vocabulary, understanding and usage of grammar. Legal Studies (if the subject is available) will give you a foundation to understand law, legal principles, case studies, and the legal system. History, Political Science, Economics and basic Maths will also help. Work on developing critical thinking and analytical skills, reading and comprehension, general knowledge, current affairs, essay writing and argumentation, as these are crucial for law exams and legal studies. Study the exam pattern of CLAT and other entrance exams. These usually assess English, general knowledge, legal and logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques. Take practice and mock exams to understand the pattern and improve time management. Join a coaching class if needed. Take part in debates and MUNs to enhance your confidence and public speaking. Look out for internships at legal firms or volunteer work related to social justice to gain practical experience and insights.