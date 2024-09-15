Do your research

I finished B.Tech ECE in 2017. Since I didn’t clear the exams for a government job, I started working in sales and marketing. I want to move to my core strength. How can I do this when I do not have any experience? Praveena

Dear Praveena,

Update your technical skills by enrolling in certifications like embedded systems, IoT, telecommunications, or VLSI design related to ECE on platforms like Coursera, Udemy, edX, and LinkedIn Learning. Leverage and highlight the sales and marketing experience that can be valuable in an engineering role. Network and build alumni and professional connections over LinkedIn and other professional organisations. Look for internships or trainee programmes for individuals transitioning and entering the field. Some junior roles may match your skill level and allow you to gain hands-on experience. Brush up on technical questions and prepare for job interviews to gain confidence. Websites like LeetCode, GeeksforGeeks, and InterviewBit may help. Also explore pursuing a Master’s in ECE or a related field to gain advanced knowledge and improve your job prospects. Look up courses such as Introduction to Electronics by Georgia Tech; Internet of Things specialisation by University of California, Irvine edX; Embedded Systems: Shape the World by UT Austin; MicroMasters in Power Electronics by University of Colorado Boulder and others on Coursera and Udemy to bridge the gap.

I am in Class 10 and my academic performance is above average. I am considering a career in law. What are the job prospects? How do I get into reputed colleges? Also, which academic stream presents fewer risks? Ananya

Dear Ananya

You could join a law firm and handle anything from corporate law to litigation, or join the corporate sector and manage a company’s in-house legal affairs, or go into government legal departments or the judiciary. By passing the judicial services exams, you could become a judge or a magistrate. You can also teach at law schools or join an NGO and work in legal advocacy. Any stream in Class 11 and 12 can lead to a career in law. However, a foundational understanding of Economics, Political Science, Legal Studies and Business Studies is useful. You can explore specialised fields like intellectual property law, environmental law, and technology law. For admission to National Law Universities you have to take the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The All India Law Entrance Test is for the National Law University, Delhi. Law School Admission Test (LSAT India) is for various private law colleges. Some have their own entrance exams. Use official study material and past question papers to prepare or join coaching classes for structured preparation.

I am in Class 11 (Humanities) and a Civil Services aspirant. I want to do a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science from DU. I am being pressurised into taking Economics because it has more scope. Which subject will be better to prepare for the UPSC exams? Krishna

Dear Krishna,

A B.A. (Hons) in Political Science can provide solid job prospects and is also beneficial for the UPSC exam. You can get into academia and research or pursue a career in research in think tanks and academic institutions, or work with government agencies, NGOs, and international organisations, or become a political journalist or join international organisations such as UN, World Bank or IMF. Join professional networks, attend seminars, and engage with professionals in your field of interest. Gain practical experience via internships and volunteering in relevant organisations, political parties, NGOs, and media houses. Develop research, writing, public speaking, and data analysis skills through coursework, workshops, and extracurricular activities. Also, consider doing a Master’s to enhance your qualifications. In the UPSC exam, Political Science is highly relevant for subjects like Indian Polity, Governance, and International Relations and will help in General Studies, Essay Writing, and interview stages. However, Economics is also useful to understand economic policies, budgeting, and Indian Economy in General Studies papers. Both have good prospects, but your interest, passion and dedication will determine your eventual success.

I have finished Electronics Engineering and am preparing for the UPSC exam. I would like to do an online course on Public Health or empowerment of underprivileged children. Are there any short-term online courses offered by reputed Indian universities? Rohit

Dear Rohit, There are many short-term online certifications available under Indian Institute of Public Health’s (IIPH) academic institutions established by the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) such as Introduction to Public Health, Epidemiology, Health management, and Health systems, These range from four weeks to six months. Other options include Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Azim Premji University, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR). Visit theirs websites and look for prerequisites and eligibility criteria and then apply online.