Do students need to stay informed about politics?

ABHIJIT R., Final year, MA English, English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad

It is important to be aware of the ideologies of our politicians and the impact their policies have. With new policies cropping up every day and impacting us, we need to understand why they are made in the first place. This understanding not only enables us to critique them but gives us a sense of responsibility. By being well-informed, we can voice our opinions loud and clear.

INDUJA ARAVIND, II Year, MA Applied Sociology, Christ University, Bengaluru

As a student of sociology, I firmly believe that a change, however minor, has a direct impact on the society and its people. By being aware of the socio-political changes in the society, we will be able to identify the actual issues and come up with ways to resolve them. Moreover, it is important to know the different ideologies of different political parties to find out who is best suited to govern the nation.

SNEHA BHAGWAT, I Year, MA English, Presidency University, Kolkata

A lot of the everyday changes that we experience as citizens, both positive and negative, can be traced back to some larger political event. Hence, the decisions that a government makes need to be scrutinised and questioned by the civil society to ensure that they aren’t exploitative, and that they are benefiting all sections of the society, not just the privileged ones. This can only be done when the citizens are aware not just of the politics but also of the larger socio-cultural factors that can influence these political decisions.

TRIPTI, II Year, MA English, Jawaharlal Nehru University

A professor once told me that nothing and no one in this world is apolitical. It is not a luxury that you can afford. Staying updated on the current political scenario of one’s country is crucial. It is necessary that the youth of a nation are aware of the policies that are being adopted or rejected and decide whether they should support them or not. If we are not for it, we should be allowed to voice that contradiction. Either way, at the root of it lies the simple act of keeping ourself updated on the political situation around us.