Do educational institutions need to conduct programmes by professional motivational speakers?

Recently, a controversial motivational programme conducted by an actor-turned-motivational speaker in Tamil Nadu stirred emotions among students, leading to viral videos capturing their tearful reactions on social media. This prompted educators and parents to question the impact of the speaker’s approach. While some did not find fault with the speaker’s methods, others argued that the speaker induced unnecessary guilt, potentially harming students’ mental health. In light of this, there is a need to examine whether it is essential for schools to host programmes featuring professional motivational speakers (PMS).

It has become a trend for educational institutions to invite PMSs to address students during events like orientation day, freshers’ day, and annual day. Some institutions believe that motivational speeches can steer students in the right direction and enhance their academic performance.

A few years ago, a college principal shared his plans to organise a two-day motivation programme for each batch of students. I conveyed my reservations that it might only serve as a temporary break from regular academic activities and have limited positive impact, as many motivational talks manipulate emotions and provide fleeting solutions but fail to support long-term motivation. “As the college has collected money from students, we should do something for them,” he said.

Internal and external

Motivation is a crucial factor for student success both in academics and life. Various elements — intrinsic and extrinsic — contribute to maintaining students’ motivation. Intrinsic motivation comes from within, driven by an inherent desire to achieve a goal, leading individuals to consistently make efforts toward its attainment. Extrinsic motivation comes from external sources like parents, friends, and teachers. For some, high motivation stems from either intrinsic factors, extrinsic influences, or a combination of both.

The sources of students’ motivation to reach their goals or attain success are diverse. Family and teachers play pivotal roles as primary motivators. A significant number of great achievers attribute their success to the support and inspiration from their family or teachers. In the digital era, where access to inspirational books, motivational videos, and films is widespread, students have numerous avenues to stay motivated. However, sustaining this over an extended period depends on individual personality.

Is it necessary for institutions to bring in professional motivational speakers to address students? I have not come across any instance where accomplished individuals attribute their success to motivational speeches delivered by professional speakers during their school/college years. The notion that PMSs can significantly impact students’ success by providing extrinsic motivation is a myth. Given that many PMSs are primarily profit-driven, establishing a genuine connection with their audience becomes a challenge.

Some PMSs claim to have been trained by the late Dr. Abdul Kalam as a marketing strategy to promote their motivation programmes. However, lacking convincing examples from their own lives, they often resort to citing the struggles of great leaders who achieved success. Unfortunately, this strategy tends to fall flat with students.

The delivery of motivational talks by PMSs has evolved into a business within many private educational institutions, extracting substantial training fees from students. Regrettably, the impact of such programs on students has not been adequately assessed by educators.

More impactful

Rather than spend money on such programmes, educational institutions could consider inviting genuine inspirers, including teachers and illustrious alumni, to address students. This approach may prove more impactful and cost-effective in fostering motivation among students.

Teachers play a significant role as motivators. Many high achievers credit their accomplishments to the encouragement provided by their teachers. Some impactful educators, who may not explicitly identify as motivational speakers, leave a positive imprint on their students. In his autobiography, Dr. Kalam highlights the pivotal role of his teachers in motivating and inspiring him.

Numerous studies have shown that teachers can enhance students’ level of motivation and enable them to learn better and achieve greater results. Teachers motivate students by creating an environment conducive to learning and encourage students to climb up the ladder of success.

Motivated teachers, in turn, become powerful motivators for their students. Establishing a connection with students and instilling the belief that they can shape their own lives are crucial aspects for a teacher. Those who genuinely love their profession and relish interactions with students are more likely to remain motivated. Positive thinking, a desire for continuous knowledge updates, an interest in professional development, the ability to connect with students, and a willingness to learn, unlearn, and relearn contribute to a teacher’s sustained motivation. Teachers who can keep themselves motivated are adept at inspiring others.

Educational institutions need not seek external motivators when effective ones exist among their teachers. By recognising and nurturing their motivational potential, institutions can create a positive and empowering learning environment for students.

(Views expressed are personal)

The author is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk