On an upward trajectory

With automation entering the warehousing sector, diverse career paths are opening up

The warehousing industry has been indispensable in keeping the global supply chain running and is poised to grow 13.57% by 2024. According to the TeamLease Logistics Report, India will create three million jobs in the logistics sector by 2022 and 120,000 incremental jobs specifically in warehousing. Also, with the industry moving towards automation, the demand for skilled workers has increased.

Warehousing spaces are now increasingly being established in many cities as they upgrade from Grade B/C to Grade A facilities. It provides opportunities for both white-collar and blue-collar jobs as many traditional roles are being replaced by the entrance of technologies such as Robotics, Cobotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), IoT, Cloud Computing, Blockchain technology, and AI into this sector.

With enhanced operational efficiency in the supply chain, various career paths with excellent remuneration packages have opened up: Automation Engineer, Data Engineer, and AI Technician, among others.

There is also a huge demand for managers, executives, and operation executives who require leadership skills, team management competence, and dexterity in handling different situations. One can also leverage their experience in the industry and advance further to supply chain management or logistics.

Courses

Institutes in India and abroad offer a variety of courses in warehousing, online and offline. A technical qualification gives one an edge. Some institutes in India that offer courses is warehousing management are School of Business Logistics, The Indian Institute of Material Management, and National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management. Institutes in the U.S. include Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Michigan and Arizona State University.

Online courses are also available in platforms like Udemy and Coursera. These range from catering to freshers as well as those looking to upskilling or reskilling.

The writer is the Executive Director and CEO at Avigna Group.