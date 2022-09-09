Distance learning degree to be equal to that by conventional mode

The decision was taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC Regulations

September 09, 2022 22:41 IST

The degrees obtained through distance and online learning from recognised institutions would be treated on par with those offered through conventional mode, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"The degrees at the undergraduate and the postgraduate level in conformity with the UGC notification on the Specification of Degrees, 2014 and, the post graduate diplomas awarded through Open and Distance learning or Online mode by Higher Educational Institutions, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees and post graduate diploma offered through conventional mode," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

The decision was taken as per the Regulation 22 of the UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations.

