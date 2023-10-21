Discover your true interests

I am a B.Tech. CSE student. Is there a technical job in the government banking sector? If so, which exam should I prepare for? Pranav

Dear Pranav,

Government bank jobs do have openings for B.Tech CSE students. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the State Bank of India (SBI), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) all conduct different exams for various specialised roles including IT officers, Software Engineers and other technical positions to handle their information technology systems. Keep an eye on the official websites for updates on eligibility criteria, exam dates and other requirements.

For the entrance exams, study the syllabus thoroughly. Brush up on topics related to banking and financial awareness. Practice numerical aptitude, reasoning, and general awareness questions. Enhance your Computer Science knowledge, particularly topics related to IT systems, databases, networking, and programming languages. Solve past question papers and take mock tests to improve your time management and problem-solving skills. Stay updated with current affairs and developments in the banking and financial sector.

In Class 12, I did English, Sociology, History, Political Science, and Hindi. I opted for a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science but am regretting this, as I never like theory-based subjects. I was fascinated by Science in Class 10. I want to know how I can change my field of study and move into Data Science. I started studying SQL and found it interesting. Sakshi

Dear Sakshi,

It is common for students to discover their true interests after starting a course. Your background in Political Science can provide you with domain knowledge in specific areas, which is valuable in data analysis for social and political research. Research and understand what Data Science entails and its potential various career opportunities. If possible, consider pursuing a PG degree or diploma in Data Science or a related field. Numerous online platforms offer courses on programming languages like Python or R, SQL, Data Analysis, Machine Learning, and Statistics. Get familiar with data manipulation libraries such as pandas and data visualisation tools such as matplotlib or seaborn. Explore Data Analysis Tools. Work on projects and practise with real datasets to gain hands-on experience in data analysis and processing. Websites like Kaggle host data science competitions where you can compete and collaborate with others to solve real-world problems. Build and create a portfolio showcasing your data science projects and accomplishments to demonstrate your skills to potential employers.

I am a B.Sc. Electronics student. What are my career opportunities after graduation? Shrudhi

Dear Shrudhi,

As a B.Sc. Electronics graduate, you have a wide range of opportunities across sectors such as Electronics Engineer, Telecommunication Engineer, Embedded Systems Engineer, Automation Engineer, Electronics Sales and Marketing professional, Research and Development, Electronics Technician, Quality Control and Testing Engineer, Technical Support Specialist, Telecom Network Administrator, Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Specialist, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Engineer, Power Electronics Engineer, Consumer Electronics Design Engineer, Robotics Engineer, Defence and Aerospace Electronics Engineer, Instrumentation Engineer, Electronics Product Manager, IoT (Internet of Things) Engineer, and Electronics Entrepreneurship. Further specialisation, postgraduate studies, or certifications will enhance your prospects. Stay updated with advances in technology and be open to continuous learning to excel.

I have finished Class 12 (PCM). I did not clear the written exam for the NDA. Should I drop a year and prepare for it, as I have two attempts left? Also, I am eligible for the IIT-M BS courses. Can I do this instead of going to college? What are the placement opportunities? Kishan

Dear Kishan,

You need to consider and investigate your interests, career goals, and future aspirations before you make a decision. Take a break year for the NDA exam only if you are genuinely passionate about joining the defence forces and willing to go through the grind. A cadet’s life is tough and demanding. Why did you not clear the exam? Have you been able to identify specific areas for improvement? If you have and think you can improve your scores, this may be worth pursuing. Ensure that you are also working on your physical fitness and overall personality, as these are crucial in the final cadet selection process. What is your plan B incase you don’t clear the NDA exam again? Identify that.

Choose the IIT-M BS courses if you have a strong passion for science and technology and see yourself building a career in this field. Also check the interdisciplinary learning that the courses offer. If this calls to you, consider it. Be prepared for a challenging academic journey, as the course and curriculum is rigorous and require dedication, discipline and hard work. It will provide you with a strong foundation for higher studies and career paths across research, technology, or business. Ultimately, the decision should based on your interests, strengths, and long-term goals. Both options can lead to fulfilling careers.