Discover your path

My brother is in Class 10 and wants to take PCM for Class 11. He wants to go into the Merchant Navy. Is this a good option? What other careers can he consider? Anshika

Dear Anshika,

It’s essential to consider career options that align with one’s interests, strengths, aspirations, goals, skills, personal circumstances, and market demand and make an informed decision. While the Merchant Navy is a good choice, let him gather information on the roles, positions, training programmes, educational requirements, certifications, licensing, working conditions, career progression, growth opportunities, and challenges and evaluate professional compatibility with the aspects mentioned earlier. Let him also research other options in diverse fields such as Engineering, Maths, Aviation, Aerospace, Automotive, Manufacturing, Construction, Infrastructure, Logistics, Supply Chain Operations, Management, Finance, Healthcare, Law, IT, Computer Science, e-Commerce, Cybersecurity, Gaming, Animation, Design, Architecture, Environmental Science, Agriculture, Marine Biology, oceanography, Geology and others that offer growth prospects and fit his scheme of things.

I am a final-year Civil Engineering student considering a Construction Management degree in the U.S. What are my opportunities if I proceed with this? What other courses can I think? Vinod

Dear Vinod,

Construction Management combines the technical knowledge of Civil Engineering with Business and Management skills. This will enhance your ability to oversee and manage construction projects. You could become a project manager, a site manager, an estimator, a facilities manager, a real estate developer, a contract administrator, and a sustainability and green building specialist. You could also consider a Master’s in Civil Engineering with a specialisation in structural engineering, geotechnical engineering, transportation engineering, or environmental engineering. An MBA or a Master’s in Project Management, a Master’s in Urban Planning or Urban Design, Construction Engineering or Construction Technology, or Environmental Engineering or Sustainable Construction are other options. Explore the paths available in Construction Management and related fields, and gather information about the roles, responsibilities, qualifications, skills, working conditions, opportunities, challenges, and other relevant aspects to gain insights about compatibility with your personality.

My daughter is in Class 12 (Science with Biology and Maths). She is also a sportsperson at the State and National levels. Will a B.Sc. in Sports Science be a good option for her? What is the scope of this in India and abroad? Huzefa

Dear Huzefa

A B.Sc. in Sports Science could be an excellent option for your daughter, given her background as a sportsperson at the State and National levels. The degree combines the principles of Biology, Physiology, Psychology, and Biomechanics with the practical aspects of sports training, nutrition, and performance analysis. It prepares students for careers in sports medicine, sports rehabilitation, athletic training, sports nutrition, sports psychology, coaching, and sports management. The scope in India and abroad is huge. She can be a sports physiotherapist, sports medicine physician, or sports rehabilitation specialist. Or work as an athletic trainer or strength and conditioning coach, get into Sports Nutrition, Sports Psychology, or into Coaching and Sports Management. She can also explore research and academia.

I have finished Class 12 (Maths with Computer Science). While I want to pursue CSE, my family is not well off. How and where can I find details of scholarships and financial assistance for students like me? Bharani

Dear Bharani,

Do a thorough research of available scholarships, grants, fellowships, financial aid organisations, and other forms of financial assistance available for students pursuing CSE programmes in India and abroad. Visit the official websites, portals, and platforms of government departments, ministries, agencies, boards, councils, and organisations responsible for higher education, technical education, science and technology, information technology, and human resource development to gather detailed information. Search relevant resources and their criteria such as academic qualifications, state, region, country, institution, course, programme, minority group, religion, specialisation, and other factors. Create and maintain a profile on these search engines, platforms, and directories to receive personalised scholarship recommendations, notifications and regular updates. Some resources are Scholarship Portal (https://www.scholarshipportal.com/), Buddy4Study (https://www.buddy4study.com/), Scholarship India (https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/), Scholarships.com (https://www.scholarships.com/), Fastweb (https://www.fastweb.com/), College Board’s Scholarship Search (https://bigfuture.collegeboard.org/scholarship-search), Ministry of Human Resource Development (https://mhrd.gov.in/), Department of Higher Education (https://www.education.gov.in/), University Grants Commission (UGC) (https://www.ugc.ac.in/), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) (https://www.aicte-india.org/), National Scholarships Portal (https://www.scholarships.gov.in/). Each state government also has its own scholarship portal.