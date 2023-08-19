Discover your calling

I am a B.Sc Mathematics graduate preparing for government exams but am more interested in doing a PG in Data. What are the career opportunities? Raghavi

Dear Raghavi,

A postgraduate degree in Data Science can open up numerous career opportunities, given the increasing demand for data-driven decision-making and analysis across various industries. Companies across sectors, including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and technology, are investing heavily in leveraging Data Science to gain a competitive advantage. Some potential career paths and opportunities that you can explore are Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Engineer, Data Architect, Data Consultant, and so on. Additionally, emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data Analytics are creating newer opportunities for data scientists. It is, however, important to stay updated with the latest trends and continuously enhance and upgrade your skills to stay competitive in this rapidly evolving field.

I am a postgraduate in Psychology but I want to work in travel-related fields. I am interested in mountaineering and other adventure activities. Are there any courses/ certifications I can do? How can I develop a career in this? Basil

Dear Basil,

To develop a career in travel-related fields, it is imperative to gain relevant experience and build a strong portfolio. Consider working as a guide, interning or training to be an instructor with an adventure travel company, leading expeditions, organising outdoor programmes, and curating trips around mountaineering and adventure sports and travel. You could also try leveraging your background in Psychology to offer specialised services such as adventure-based counselling, team building, or leadership development programmes to specific cohorts, groups, and teams. Stay physically and mentally fit and remain updated with industry trends, knowledge and skills via ongoing learning and professional development. Some certifications in this field are Mountaineering Courses, Rock Climbing Certifications from recognised organisations such Professional Climbing Instructors Association (PCIA) or the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA), Wilderness First Aid/ CPR Certification, Outdoor Leadership Courses, Cultural and Ecotourism Courses, Wilderness Therapy Training and so on.

My sister is currently doing her M.Sc. Biochemistry. Does any public organisation offer research fellowships or job offers? What are the opportunities available? Prasanth

Dear Prasanth,

M.Sc. in Biochemistry has lucrative opportunities across both public and private sectors. Some potential career paths and opportunities include becoming a Research Scientist, shifting to Biotechnology and exploring genetic engineering, enzyme technology, molecular biology, and bioprocessing, joining a government research institute/ lab, or an academic institution as a professor, lecturer, or researcher in a university or a college or even joining an environmental and agricultural organisation. Criteria vary depending on the specific position and organisation but some non-negotiables include an in-depth theoretical and practical knowledge of biochemistry, the ability to design and execute experiments, analyse and interpret data, proficiency in scientific writing and communication, to write research papers, reports, and create presentations, and knowledge in bioinformatics and data analysis. Many government research agencies, national laboratories, and university career portals offer research fellowships, scholarships, and job offers across public organisations. Networking with professors, research groups, and professionals in the field will be very helpful. She should also identify and engage in projects that can help her with her career prospects later on.

My daughter is in Class 11 ISC board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Psychology as her subjects. She wants to look at the Psychology- Chemistry- Biology combination and build her career. What are the courses she can pursue? What are her career prospects? Ramakrishna

Dear Ramakrishna,

She can consider any of the following. A Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology that will help her with various other career paths in the field of psychology. A Bachelor’s Degree in Neuroscience will lead to career opportunities in research, healthcare, or academia. A Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry or Biomedical Sciences for career opportunities in research, pharmaceuticals, or healthcare. A Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacology and work in pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, or regulatory agencies. A Bachelor’s Degree in Clinical Psychology helps learn assessments, diagnosis, and treatment of mental health disorders. A Bachelor’s Degree in Counselling or Psychotherapy will teach her to help individuals with mental health concerns via counselling techniques. A Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences to pursue careers in healthcare management, public health, or research. Post the Bachelor’s, she can do her Master’s in Psychology, Clinical Psychology, Neuroscience, or related fields in the area of her choice and specialisation. Career lists could include becoming a clinical psychologist, research scientist, counsellor, neuropsychologist, or academic professional.