Discover your calling

I have completed my Bachelor’s and Master’s in Geography and now want to teach in a school. How do I go about that? What are my other options? Meena

Dear Meena,

You will need to complete a teacher training programme such as a B.Ed. or D.Ed. to teach at a school. You can also appear for the Central/State Teacher Eligibility Test to teach at a government school. Private schools have their own recruitment and selection criteria. So, check with popular schools in your area. Besides teaching, you could get involved in Cartography, Urban Planning, Tourism, Geographic Information System (GIS) and Remote Sensing (RS), work at NGOs that focus on Environmental Conservation, Disaster Management or Rural Development. You could also apply to government agencies and explore getting into research as an assistant or an associate across research organisations or academic institutions.

I have completed B.Sc. Forestry. What are my options in this field? Archana

Dear Archana,

You can look at pursuing your Master’s and then be a forester, where you need to manage forests and ensure that they are healthy and productive. Or, you could become a wildlife biologist, and study animal behaviour, ecology, and conservation. As a forest ranger, you need to protect forests and wildlife from human encroachment, illegal activities, and natural disasters. As an environmental consultant, you will have to work with businesses and government agencies and help them comply with environmental regulations. You could also explore Forest Products Industry, as a production manager, quality control specialist, or sustainability analyst for the production of items such as paper, lumber, and biofuels.

After graduating, I prepared for the Civil Services Exam. Last year, in my first attempt, I couldn’t get through the Mains. Though I will attempt the exam again, I want to start a career in journalism. Is a degree in journalism important? Right now, I want to start with content writing, rather than an on-field job, so that I can prepare for the exam as well. How can I find such a job? Kshitiz

Dear Kshitiz,

Good luck with the Civil Services Exam. A degree in journalism is helpful if you want to pursue a career in the field, but it is not a mandate. You can start your career in journalism with a degree in any other field as long as you have strong writing skills and knowledge of current events. To gain more experience in journalism, consider internships at media organisations, newspapers, and TV channels. For content writing, look out for freelance writing jobs on various online platforms such as Upwork, Freelancer, Fiverr, and so on. Also, try to contribute to online publications and blogs. In addition, create your own blog or website to showcase your writing skills and attract potential clients. Building a portfolio of your writing helps when looking for content writing jobs.

I dream of studying abroad but my parents are against it, as I am their only child and they can’t afford it. They don’t accept when I say financial support can be arranged through banks and education loans. I am forced to compromise and settle for IT or government jobs that I am not interested in. What do I do? Gouthami

Dear Gouthami,

It is hard to pursue your dreams when your family doesn’t support you. While it is important to have an open and honest conversation with your parents about your goals and why this is so important to you, you also need to understand their apprehensions and fears. Please meet a skilled counselor who can mediate this conversation for you. In addition to a loan, you can apply for scholarships, grants, and seek admission to colleges and universities where the tuition fees and living expenses are low and student-friendly. Should your parents still not be convinced and see your point of view, look for options in India and explore short-term certificate programmes, internships, and professional stints overseas after course completion. You should pursue a career that you are passionate about and which aligns with your career goals and personality. Don’t succumb to pressure and do things you are not interested in.