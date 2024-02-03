Discover your area of interest

I am in Class 9 and have decided to take Physics, Chemistry and Biology in Class 11. My interests are Anatomy, Psychology, and so on. What I can do after Class 12? Vishnu

Dear Vishnu,

Taking PCB in Class 11 and 12 opens up various opportunities in the fields of Biology, Medicine, Psychology, and related areas. You can opt for an MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine or Bachelor of Surgery) and specialise in fields, such as surgery, internal medicine, paediatrics, and so on. You can become a dentist by doing a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery). Under the Allied Health Sciences, you could consider a B.Sc. Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, B.Sc. Biotechnology. Under Psychology and Behavioural Sciences, you can explore B.A. or B.Sc. in Psychology leading to careers in clinical psychology, counselling, research, or educational psychology. You could also choose a B.Sc. in Anatomy and Physiology or Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), B.Sc. in Biomedical Sciences, or a B.V.Sc. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science).

To pursue these, you have to prepare for competitive exams, such as NEET. Consult a career counsellor to help identify your specific interests, strengths, and potential career paths to make informed decisions. Your interests may evolve as you grow, so stay open to new experiences and opportunities.

I am passionate about art but don’t know about good institutes or career paths. Aditya

Dear Aditya,

Art includes painting, drawing, sculpture, digital art, photography, graphic design, illustration and so on. Experiment with different mediums and styles to identify what you enjoy. Then you can choose a career path that excites you. Options include Fine Artist, an Illustrator, a Graphic Designer, an Art Educator, an Art Therapist, a Curator or a Gallery Owner. Hone your skills by attending workshops and taking courses. Build a portfolio of your work, as it is crucial when applying for an art programme or seeking employment. For formal education and training, look up institutions such as Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), and the Pratt Institute, in the U.S.. Connect with artists, art professors, and professionals and attend exhibitions and event to build your network. Publish your work online on social media platforms and connect with a wider audience. Keep an eye out for competitions, aids, and grants to artist residencies to gain exposure. Stay open to learning new techniques, exploring different styles, and adapting to changing trends.

I am doing a Bachelor’s in Medical Lab Technology. I am interested in joining the Army. Will I be eligible after my graduation? Zubair

Dear Zubair,

You may be eligible, provided you meet certain criteria and clear the relevant selection process. The Indian Army offers several entry schemes for candidates, including medical and paramedical fields. Stay updated with their official recruitment notifications and guidelines at https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/ where eligibility criteria, application process, and details for each role and entry scheme will be uploaded. You need to meet age requirements, and physical fitness standards, score a minimum percentage in your MLT degree, and clear the Army entrance exams, interviews, and medicals as part of the selection process. The Army Medical Corps (AMC) recruits medical professionals, including MLT graduates, for various roles as a Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Officer with the option to extend the service. Army Paramedical Staff Recruitment offers paramedical staff positions, including laboratory technicians through direct recruitment or competitive exams. Military Nursing Service (MNS) may have positions for MLT graduates in specific capacities. Short Service Commission (Non-Technical) roles where your skills might be relevant is also an option.

I am a Class 12 (Biology and Psychology) student. I am interested in Neurosciences and Forensics. What are the degrees in this? Also is there anything can I do to ensure a merit or scholarship to study psychology?

To pursue a career in Neurosciences and Forensics, you can consider a Bachelor’s followed by a Master’s and a PhD in Neurosciences and Forensics respectively. To secure a scholarship for Psychology and maintain a strong academic record in Class 12. A high percentage will make you eligible for merit-based academic scholarships offered by colleges and universities across the country and overseas as well. Contact the scholarships/financial aid office of the universities that you plan to apply to. They will provide detailed information on available scholarships and their application process. Research and apply well in advance of your intended enrollment date as each scholarship program has a specific eligibility criteria and a reviewing process of validating the requirements and documents. Scoring exceptionally well in the entrance exam for your Bachelor’s admission also increases your chances of securing academic merits/scholarships. Many universities are attached to various non-profit foundations, private organizations and charities that offer various scholarships to deserving, meritorious and needy students. You have an academic merit scholarship or financial aid that is arranged depending on the student’s specific need with set criteria for it to be granted. The state and national governments also provide scholarship opportunities for exceptional students. Check for these at the college/university admissions office.