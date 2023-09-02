Discover avenues

I am a 21-year-old Zoology graduate from Kerala University. I am going to attempt the UPSC Prelims in May 2024 and have joined coaching for this. While the classes are going well, I get scared thinking about the exam. Though I believe in my potential, I lack self-confidence and have low esteem. How can I help myself? Anu

Dear Anu,

Work with a counsellor or mentor who will motivate, encourage, and help you overcome your lack of confidence and self-esteem. Other strategies that can help are identifying and challenging your negative thoughts. Be self-aware of your doubts such as beliefs about not being good enough or fearing failure. Replace them with positive and empowering affirmations. Set realistic goals for the day, week or month and break down your preparation into smaller, manageable goals. Focus on your strengths by recognising and reminding yourself of your achievements and the progress you have made. Be kind and compassionate to yourself and treat yourself with understanding, patience, and self-care. Surround yourself with supportive people who believe in you. Share your fears and concerns with trusted friends, family, or mentors who can encourage and reassure you. Create a mental image of performing well and answering questions correctly and hold on to that. Practise mindfulness and deep breathing to reduce anxiety. Make sure you eat well, exercise properly and get adequate sleep.

I am a final-year law student who enjoys concentrating on academic material. But I have no idea what to do after I graduate, apart from practising in court. Nirupama

Dear Nirupama,

Take the time to explore different options after graduation, gain practical experience through internships or clerkships, and engage with professionals in various legal fields. Reflect on your interests, values, and long-term goals to make an informed decision. Seek guidance from career counsellors or professionals in the field to clarify your thoughts.

Beyond traditional courtroom practice, have you considered joining a law firm to work on various legal matters, including corporate law, intellectual property, real estate, or litigation? Many companies hire in-house lawyers to handle legal matters specific to their organisation. This allows you to be involved in business transactions, compliance, contracts, and risk management within a specific industry. Explore opportunities in the government sector, such as joining the judiciary, becoming a public prosecutor, or working as a legal advisor for government agencies or regulatory bodies. Non-profit organisations and advocacy groups often require legal expertise to address social issues, human rights, environmental concerns, or other specific causes.

If you enjoy academic work and legal research, pursuing a career in academia is an option. Consider doing a Master’s or Ph.D., working as a research associate, or teaching at law schools or universities. Explore alternative dispute resolution methods such as mediation, arbitration, or negotiation. If you have an interest in technology, innovation, or creative industries, specialising in IP Law can provide opportunities in areas such as patent law, copyright law, or trademark law. Many organisations require legal professionals to ensure compliance with laws and regulations involving risk management, assessing legal risks, developing policies, and ensuring adherence to legal standards. Finally, if you have strong writing skills, consider pursuing a career in legal writing, journalism, or legal publishing.

I’m a fourth-year B.Tech. Biotechnology student. I also want to be involved in wildlife conservation. What can I do for my PG? What are my options in India? Aishwarya

Dear Aishwarya,

For your postgraduate studies, you can consider an M.Sc. in Wildlife Biology. This focuses on wildlife biology, ecology, and conservation. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII), National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), and several other universities offer this course. An M.Sc. in Conservation Biology emphasises the study of biodiversity conservation, ecological restoration, and natural resource management. Institutions like Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), and the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) offer this programme. Yet another option is an M.Tech/ M.Sc. in Environmental Science. This provides a broad perspective on environmental issues, including wildlife conservation. Check out the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and CEE at IISc Bengalure. An M.Tech or M.Sc. Biotechnology with a specialisation in environmental or ecological biotechnology will allow you to explore the application of biotechnological tools in wildlife conservation. An M.Sc. in Wildlife Science provides an interdisciplinary course in conservation research and management. Look up the programmes in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Pondicherry University among others. Check the institute’s background, faculty expertise, research opportunities, curriculum and industry connections. Sign up for fellowships and internships with wildlife conservation organisations or research institutions for hands-on experience, exposure to ongoing projects and to network.

I have completed my M.A. Cultural Studies from Tezpur Central University with a 7.4 CGPA. I am interested in pursuing a Ph.D. in Cultural Studies in Europe. How should I proceed? Dhiraj

Dear Dhiraj,

Start researching and shortlisting potential universities and programmes that offer Ph.D. programmes in Cultural Studies or related disciplines. Institutions with a strong reputation in the field, programme structure, fees, eligibility criteria, documents required, accommodation, research focus, faculty expertise, and available resources are factors to consider. Contact potential supervisors and build a connection so that they can guide you through the application process. Highlight your academic achievements, research experience, and relevant skills. Tailor your statement of purpose and research proposal to showcase your interests, and how your background aligns with Cultural Studies. Submit strong letters of recommendation from professors or professionals. Seek guidance from mentors who can review your application. Prepare for your interview to discuss your motivations, and future goals in Cultural Studies.