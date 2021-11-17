Up your digital game

A list of must-have skills for MBA graduates to remain relevant

The ongoing pandemic has changed the job market dramatically, leading to an increasing demand for digital skills. With national unemployment rate touching 8.32% in August 2021 as per CMIE Report, a mere MBA may not guarantee a great career. Here are five digital skills every MBA student must master, to remain relevant:

Technical writing: Managers have to set targets and goals on an assignment and are vital for the progress of cross-functional or cross-divisional team collaboration in a project and communicate the probability, deliverables, controls, of one team with another. They also communicate the technical, financial, and other necessities of teams to managers. So, they must know every domain’s technical conditions to draft appropriate communication papers for each. Therefore, the technical composing ability is a necessity for MBA students, as it is a standing stone of proficient correspondence inside a company.

Data analysis: Data is the goldmine and biggest asset for every marketer. Data analysis is the process of studying data to get new insights that can be incorporated for growth. Managers also have to work at huge datasets for functions like sales forecasting, understanding business sector designs, and foreseeing buyer interest, future patterns, and stock requests. Thus, MBA students must be equipped with the knowledge of analytical tools such as SPSS, Tableau, to name a few.

Website creation: Mastering website creation is the most important in today’s digital world, as it is the place where you will bring your customer to through social media, blogs, SEO and other mediums. It is a boon that one no longer requires programming skills for creating a website. One can create a website through the Content Management System (CMS) website such as WordPress, Squarespace and E-Commerce website with Dukaan, or join free Program of Digital Institute.

Search Engine Optimisation: A must-have skill for MBA students, as this allows websites to get more visibility, traffic, leads, and sales. Master SEO ranking factors — domain level, page-level, site level, Google policies and its penalties, popular SEO tools for website audit and competitor analysis, to name a few.

Social media marketing: With the billions of users worldwide who are actively using social media platforms, it is imperative for brands not to just be present, but aggressively reach their targets. Thus, mastering social media algorithms and ad campaigns with analytics is important to get practical Marketing exposure. Learn how to categorise people on various parameters and then work on creating and crafting relevant campaigns. MBA students must also learn to develop campaigns for different social media platforms.

The writer is Founder, Digital Gurukul