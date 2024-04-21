Dhritiman Mukherjee on contributing to science through photography

April 21, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The second in the monthly series by WWF-India that highlights niche and unconventional green careers through the stories of well-known personalities from the field of environment and conservation.

My journey as a photographer began in 1997 when I purchased my first camera. Initially, I shot anything and everything I could. But it wasn’t until 1999 that I truly delved into wildlife photography, a decision that would shape the rest of my life. In fact, I sold my first photograph, of a swamp deer or barasingha, to WWF-India!

When I came to this field, I knew I would have to do something that set me apart. I chose places that not many photographers used to work in and that allowed me to explore species and ecosystems that have rarely been photographed before. While the success rate was low and it was difficult to get results, being able to contribute to science through photography is what kept me content. In a field like this, we must be patient; the impact is not immediately visible. We’ll see it only years later.

Collaborations

Today, I have successfully explored every corner, habitat, and ecosystem of India and have been to 42 countries! This journey was gradual and involved a lot of collaborations with researchers, scientists, and organisations. It was never just about me and my camera, but about the countless individuals who continue to inspire me. From porters to drivers to field guides, their contributions have been invaluable in shaping my career.

There is no set route or model that one can follow to become a photographer. But if someone asks me, my mantra is simple: step out of your comfort zone.

A challenge has been achieving financial stability. But I refuse to have a Plan B and have fully committed myself to the field of photography for conservation. I lead a minimalist lifestyle, prioritising my passion for photography over material possessions.

In the last 27 years, I have witnessed some of Nature’s most breathtaking moments, from diving in front of an active volcano in the Andamans to trekking in the snow-capped Himalayas. What inspires me the most is the unpredictability of my work. Every day presents a new challenge and new opportunity to capture something extraordinary. Whether photographing lions in Gir or waiting patiently in a hide for the elusive Western tragopan, I never know what to expect. It is this element of surprise that keeps me coming back for more.

With every photograph I capture, I try leveraging it as a tool to raise awareness and connect people with nature. Photography for conservation is more than just taking pictures; it’s about telling stories that resonate with people on a deep and emotional level. I know I have achieved this when people come and share their positive stories with me. In 2020, I was in Spiti, a high-altitude region in the Himalayas, when a few porters thanked me for photographing the snow leopard, probably for the first time in the wild. Such photographs led to the area being marked on the world map, ecotourism being established, and earning them their livelihood.

Looking ahead, I’m excited to continue pushing the boundaries of wildlife photography and exploring new ways to engage and inspire audiences globally. Whether it’s capturing rare and endangered species or documenting the effects of climate change on our planet, I’m dedicated to using my camera as a tool for conservation. My advice to aspiring photographers is simple: strive not to be the best but to connect the disconnected and be a contributor to science and society.